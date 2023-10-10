50 Cent Posts Tweet Alluding That Diddy Had Something to Do with Tupac’s Death

Since Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested for the murder of Tupac on September 29, the entire hip-hop community has re-immersed itself into the riveting case. Included in this is 50 Cent, who is currently on the European leg of his The Final Lap Tour.

On Monday (October 9), 50 sent out a stunning tweet, where he alluded to Diddy being behind the killing of Tupac.

“Damn so pac got lined by brother love,” the now-48-year-old rapper said, referring to Diddy as his nickname “Brother Love.” “LOL Time to Lawyer up, shit might get sticky.”

Later that night, at his tour stop in Riga, Latvia, 50 addressed his tweet. While not walking back his accusation, he did note that sometimes it would be wise for him to keep his mouth shut.

“I got to stop doing that shit,” he told the Latvian crowd during his performance. “I’ve been talking to a therapist who [is] trying to help me with the shit I’m saying. It’s some crazy shit that comes out of my mouth for no reason. For no fucking reason. Maybe I said that shit about Puffy because he got Tupac killed. I thought it was for a real reason, and then I just thought of that. I wanted to post the shit I seen online.”

50 Cent’s decree about Diddy is not completely out of left field, though. In a 2015 documentary titled Murder Rap, “Keefe D” Davis actually suggested that Diddy ordered him and his crew to oust Tupac. Check out the clip from the doc below.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Kading expressed that Davis’ arrest was long overdue. Allegedly, Davis was an accomplice to his nephew Orlando Anderson, who was the person who pulled the trigger shooting Tupac. Anderson, who is now deceased, was accompanied by Davis the night he did the deed, as they rode together in a white Cadillac where shots were fired from.

Though not much else has come out regarding Diddy’s involvement in the crime, Davis is set to appear in front of a judge in the next couple of weeks, marking the beginning of what could be an incredibly meaningful case for hip-hop.

