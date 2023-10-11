The 58-year-old Compton, California-born Krist Novoselic became a household name in the 1990s as the bassist in Nirvana. Along with Kurt Cobain and Dave Grohl, Novoselic’s music was blasted in households from New Jersey to Newfoundland and everywhere in between. He saw the heights of creativity and the depths of fame.

Today with so much experience, awards, fans, and dollars garnered, one might wonder what Novoselic has to say about the world at large, about the band’s history, life, music, politics, and more.

Here are the best 15 Krist Novoselic quotes.

1. “Don’t follow a trend. Follow your heart.”

2. “I think pot should be legalized, but I think the promotion of party culture is irresponsible.”

3. “But my role is to just apply the skills I’ve learned over the years: you listen to the guitar, you listen to the vocal melodies, you listen to the rhythm, and you come up with something that helps you take the song somewhere.”

4. “When I perform, I like to immerse myself in the music, and I just try to get off on the diversity of music.”

5. “Whenever history is in the making, there’s some kind of intangible feeling.”

6. “I can’t remember the last time I looked at a Nirvana web site.”

7. “If you’ve got a guitar and a lot of soul, just bang something out and mean it. You’re the superstar.”

8. “We remember Kurt for what he was: caring, generous and sweet.”

9. “We asserted ourselves as a music community, and showed legislators that music is positive. Especially if you’ve sold 300 million records worldwide and pay taxes.”

10. “No band is special, no player royalty.”

11. “The only way you do anything is to become really active. And the most effective way to get your message to your elected representatives is to make campaign contributions and develop relationships with them.”

12. “I live out in the country now and it’s quiet and it’s a place where I can think a lot.”

13. “Mike Watt and I had the same teacher. Mr. Tanaka.”

14. “Seattle isn’t really crazy anymore. It’s a big dot-com city.”

15. “It felt like being in the center of the world, and I felt like I was a witness to history and I knew that the whole world was watching on television. So, I could feel the collective consciousness of the world focused on this little strip of land called Seattle.”

