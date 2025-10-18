4 Grunge Albums That Are Way Better Than ‘Nevermind’

That headline is a controversial statement, I know. But it’s worth noting that this list is all a matter of opinion. And, to be honest, I think Kurt Cobain would agree with me when it comes to the following four grunge albums, if he were still with us today. (Do I dare say that I don’t even think Nevermind is Nirvana’s best album? I’m a big fan of In Utero, honestly.)

Let’s take a look at a handful of solid grunge albums that might just rival the quality and enduring power of Nirvana’s hit 1991 grunge album, Nevermind.

‘Dirt’ by Alice In Chains

I still listen to grunge music from the 1990s often, but few albums make it to my rotation as often as Alice In Chains’ 1992 album Dirt. This alt-metal-leaning grunge album features what I consider frontman Layne Staley’s absolute best vocal performances. From “Rooster” to “Them Bones” to “Angry Chair” to “Would?”, this album is a no-skip experience for me. It might just be the same for you.

‘Ten’ by Pearl Jam

This 1991 grunge album has to be one of the most impressive debut albums of any band from the 90s grunge era. Every member of Pearl Jam is at their absolute best on Ten, from Eddie Vedder’s vocals to Mike McCready’s shredding guitar tracks. You’ll clock radio hits like “Even Flow”, “Alive”, “Black”, and “Jeremy” right away, but the non-single songs on this record are also a delight from start to finish.

‘Apple’ by Mother Love Bone

This album was Mother Love Bone’s sole full-length release, and it’s a solid grunge record with unique elements of glam rock mixed in. The band featured Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament and Stone Gossard before Pearl Jam came to be, and you can hear Mother Love Bone’s sound in early Pearl Jam works. Still, this isn’t Pearl Jam, and Apple is not a Pearl Jam record. Mother Love Bone was unique on their own, and this album has stood the test of time. I’d be bold enough to say it’s underrated.

‘Temple Of The Dog’ by Temple Of The Dog

This self-titled record from 1991 was Temple Of The Dog’s only album, and boy, does it still pack a punch today. Temple Of The Dog dropped in 1991, and the band itself formed as a tribute to the late Andrew Wood, who was the lead singer of Mother Love Bone. Temple Of The Dog is one of the most underrated grunge albums out there, and the band boasted some of the best artists that grunge music at the time had to offer. Chris Cornell and Matt Cameron of Soundgarden, as well as Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready, Stone Gossard, and Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam, were all members of Temple Of The Dog.

Temple Of The Dog was never built to last. But even without the context of the band being a tribute to Wood, they produced some wildly good music.

