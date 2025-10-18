Luke Combs and Bailey Zimmerman Take Over ESPN’s ‘College Gameday’ With a Performance That Has Fans Buzzing

Throughout the college football season, ESPN’s College GameDay traveled to different cities to highlight some of the key matchups for the week. And when it came to week 8, there was no better place to be than Athens, Georgia. With No. 9 Georgia looking to upset No. 5 Ole Miss, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, and Nick Saban discussed the upcoming games. But outside of football, College GameDay kicked off the weekend with some country music thanks to Luke Combs and Bailey Zimmerman.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although Jelly Roll was on hand for College GameDay, preparing to offer his picks for today’s matchups, nothing compared to when Combs and Zimmerman took over. Just a few months ago, Zimmerman released his second studio album with Different Night Same Rodeo. When recording the album, the singer collaborated with Combs on “Backup Plan.”

With both stars striking up a friendship, they first showcased the song when performing at the Stagecoach Festival. While loving what they produced, the two once again joined forces for a performance of fit for College GameDay.

Shoutout to Luke Combs for always being THAT dude repping App State. Love to see it.



Salute to the GOAT. 🫡



“Today I give my ALL for Appalachian State” on the hat!! pic.twitter.com/GuaZVRTdoY — The Milly Goats Podcast (@MillyGoats) October 18, 2025

“College Gameday rocking it today. First Luke Combs and Bailey Zimmerman. Now they got Jelly Roll kicking field goals,” one fan tweeted.

“You know county music for the Super Bowl performance would of been a great idea after seeing Luke combs,” another fan added.

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Delivers a Rocking Luke Combs Cover During Surprise Nashville Bar Performance]

Jelly Roll’s History With ESPN And ‘College GameDay’

Starting the day off, which will feature hard hits, memorable plays, and maybe a few upsets, Combs and Zimmerman proved that country music and college football made the perfect team.

Aside from the special performance from Combs and Zimmerman, Jelly Roll also traveled to Athens to be the guest picker. While the country star might not have the experience of Saban, McAfee, and Herbstreit, he did lend his voice for the ESPN College Football Anthem with “Get By.”

And according to fans, ESPN could do no wrong with Jelly Roll. “Whoever makes these anthem things isn’t getting paid enough. The last 7 years have all been bangers.” Another comment read, “If this doesn’t give you goosebumps, I don’t know what else will.”

Just the start of a full day of college football, Week 8 promises to deliver everything fans love about the game. And with Jelly Roll, Combs, and Zimmerman setting the tone early, it’s clear that both the music and the matchups would hit all the right notes.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)