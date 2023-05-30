4 Songs You Didn’t Know Prince Wrote for Other Artists

Prince is an undisputed music icon. Known for writing and producing many of his own hits including “Purple Rain,” “When Doves Cry” and “I Wanna Be Your Lover,” Prince also gifted songs he wrote and produced to other artists.

From writing a song specifically for Celine Dion to penning what would become the Bangles’ first hit, Prince’s artistic touch has made a lasting impact on music. Check out four songs you didn’t know Prince wrote for other artists.

1. “With This Tear” by Celine Dion

Written by Prince

Prince has a way with words, which he gave as a gift to none other than Celine Dion. According to producer Walter Afanasieff, who produced “With This Tear,” Prince heard Dion’s rendition of “Beauty and the Beast” and felt compelled to write the song for her. That song ended up being “With This Year,” an aching ballad that finds Dion as a woman abandoned by her lover. Please tell me what I did wrong/Why must I hear your voice inside my head/All day and all night long, she professes.

“Tear” ended up as a deep cut on her 1992 self-titled, Grammy-nominated album. “‘With This Tear’ is one of the most beautiful songs I’ve ever heard or felt,” Dion raved of Prince’s writing. “Thank you for the honor.”

2. “Manic Monday” by the Bangles

Written by Prince

Fans may be surprised to learn that Prince is behind the Bangles’ hit, “Manic Monday.” Less moody and dramatic than many of his hits and songs he’s written for other artists, “Manic Monday” tells the story of a woman who’s rudely awakened to the fact that it’s the start of the work week, going through her mundane routine. Prince originally wrote and recorded the song as a duet with the all-female trio Apollonia 6’s self-titled album before scrapping it.

He allegedly wrote the track under the pseudonym “Christopher” and sent it to the Bangles, who recorded it as the lead single from their sophomore album, Different Light. It became the band’s first hit single, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. A demo version sung by Prince can be heard on his posthumously released 2019 album, Originals.

3. “The Glamorous Life” by Sheila E.

Written by Prince

Though Sheila E. started off her career as a percussionist, she also made a name for herself as an artist. One of the songs that helped establish her artistic career is “The Glamorous Life.” Written solely by Prince and co-produced by Prince and Sheila E., “The Glamorous Life” is the title track of her 1984 debut album. The song peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and hit No. 1 on the Dance Club Songs chart. Prince’s demo of the track appears on Originals.

4. “Love…Thy Will Be Done” by Martika

Written by Prince and Martika

American singer-songwriter Martika got a little help from Prince when writing and producing the lead single off her 1991 album, Martika’s Kitchen, “Love…Why Will Be Done.” The romantic lyrics depict a deep love, one that compels her to strive for the glorious and divine. The song hit the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, her latest song to accomplish the feat.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images