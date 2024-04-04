Ben Folds 2024 Tour Extension: How To Get Tickets

Ben Folds is reprising his extremely popular Paper Airplane Request Tour this year, and the singer/songwriter has just announced additional tour dates for July and August! The exciting new tour will allow those in attendance to write down song requests on paper, fold them into paper airplanes, and send them flying to the stage for Folds to perform.

Videos by American Songwriter

The artist first used this touring concept back in 2017. According to Folds, it is “the purest, most low-tech form of engagement that creates a special bond with [my] audiences.” No supporting acts have been announced. If you want to get your hands on tickets to the extended dates, we’re here to help!

The Ben Folds 2024 Tour will start on April 18 in Tarrytown, New York at Tarrytown Music Hall. The final tour date will now be August 18 in St. Louis, Missouri at The Factory.

Getting tickets to the Paper Airplane Request Tour is pretty straightforward. You can purchase tickets directly from Folds’ website. If you want to get in on a presale event, Ticketmaster is currently hosting a few different venue presales.

Public on-sale for the new tour dates will start on April 5 at 10:00 am local. All of the previously announced tour dates are already available for general sale. If you didn’t get to the presale event in time and your specific tour date has sold out, check out Stubhub to see if any tickets are available there.

Tickets won’t last to this exciting tour, so get yours before they sell out!

April 18 — Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall

April 19 — Atlantic City, NJ – Music Box at the Borgata

April 20 — Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center

April 21 — Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

April 23 — New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

May 30 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

May 31 – Augusta, GA – Bell Auditorium

June 01 – Peachtree City, GA – The Fred

June 2 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns

June 4 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater

June 6 – Savannah, GA – District Live

June 7 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

June 8 – Rocky Mount, VA – Harvester Performance Center

June 9 – Pittsburgh, PA – 3 Rivers Arts Festival

June 11 – Richmond, VA – Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

June 21 – Lowell, MA – Lowell Summer Music Series

June 22 – Great Barrington, MA – The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

June 23 – Hammondsport, NY – Point of the Bluff Concert Pavilion

June 25 – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage

June 27 – Toledo, OH – Peristyle Theater

June 28 – Petoskey, MI – Bay View John M. Hall Auditorium

June 29 – Kalamazoo, MI – Kalamazoo State Theatre

July 12 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Ballroom (NEW!)

July 13 – Plymouth, MA – Plymouth Memorial Hall (NEW!)

July 14 – Westhampton Beach, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (NEW!)

July 16 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center (NEW!)

July 17 – Lexington, KY – Lexington Opera House (NEW!)

July 18 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre (NEW!)

July 20 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater (NEW!)

July 30 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center

July 31 – Layton, UT – Edward. A Kenley Centennial Amphitheater (NEW!)

August 2 – Steamboat Springs, CO – Strings Music Pavilion

August 5 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium

August 6 – Beaver Creek, CO – Vilar Performing Arts Center

August 7 – Pueblo, CO – Pueblo Memorial Hall (NEW!)

August 8 – Amarillo, TX – Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts (NEW!)

August 10 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion (NEW!)

August 11 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place (NEW!)

August 13 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre (NEW!)

August 15 – Bloomington, IL – Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts (NEW!)

August 17 – Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre (NEW!)

August 18 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory (NEW!)

Photo by Ethan Miller

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.