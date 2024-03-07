Ben Folds Announces Paper Airplane Request Tour in 2024

Indie star Ben Folds is reprising The Paper Airplane Request Tour with a 21-date trip across the United States, and this isn’t going to be your run-of-the-music concert series. Back in 2017, Folds originally kicked off his first Paper Airplane Request Tour, during which he encouraged fans to send song requests to the stage via paper airplanes. The concept was loved by fans, so Folds is going to bring it back. At this time, it looks like Folds will be flying solo and no supporting acts will be added to the tour.

The upcoming Ben Folds 2024 Tour will start on May 30 in Charleston, South Carolina at the Charleston Music Hall. The tour will end on August 6 in Beaver Creek, Colorado at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

In a press release for the tour, Folds talked about how the concept for the Paper Airplanes Request Tour is a major deviation from tech-driven music engagement: “The last time I did this on tour the response was overwhelming, with literally hundreds of paper airplanes with song requests being launched on cue from fans at the start of the second half of each of my concerts. It’s the purest, most low-tech form of engagement that creates a special bond with my audiences.”

Tickets will go on general sale on March 8 at 10:00 am local via Ticketmaster and Stubhub. We recommend using Stubhub since the platform is backed by the FanProtect Guarantee, which ensures that you won’t have to worry about scams, fraud, or fake tickets.

Tickets to this exciting tour won’t last, as fans have been asking for it for years now. Get your tickets quickly, before they sell out!

May 30 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

May 31 – Augusta, GA – Bell Auditorium

June 1 – Peachtree City, GA – The Fred

June 2 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns

June 4 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater

June 6 – Savannah, GA – District Live

June 7 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

June 8 – Rocky Mount, VA – Harvester Performance Center

June 9 – Pittsburgh, PA – 3 Rivers Arts Festival

June 11 – Richmond, VA – Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

June 21 – Lowell, MA – Lowell Summer Music Series

June 22 – Great Barrington, MA – The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

June 23 – Hammondsport, NY – Point of the Bluff Concert Pavilion

June 25 – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage

June 27 – Toledo, OH – Peristyle Theater

June 28 – Petoskey, MI – Bay View John M. Hall Auditorium

June 29 – Kalamazoo, MI – Kalamazoo State Theatre

July 30 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center

August 02 – Steamboat Springs, CO – Strings Music Pavilion

August 05 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium

August 06 – Beaver Creek, CO – Vilar Performing Arts Center

