Ben Folds Announces Paper Airplane Request Tour in 2024

Indie star Ben Folds is reprising The Paper Airplane Request Tour with a 21-date trip across the United States, and this isn’t going to be your run-of-the-music concert series. Back in 2017, Folds originally kicked off his first Paper Airplane Request Tour, during which he encouraged fans to send song requests to the stage via paper airplanes. The concept was loved by fans, so Folds is going to bring it back. At this time, it looks like Folds will be flying solo and no supporting acts will be added to the tour.
The upcoming Ben Folds 2024 Tour will start on May 30 in Charleston, South Carolina at the Charleston Music Hall. The tour will end on August 6 in Beaver Creek, Colorado at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.
In a press release for the tour, Folds talked about how the concept for the Paper Airplanes Request Tour is a major deviation from tech-driven music engagement: “The last time I did this on tour the response was overwhelming, with literally hundreds of paper airplanes with song requests being launched on cue from fans at the start of the second half of each of my concerts. It’s the purest, most low-tech form of engagement that creates a special bond with my audiences.”
Tickets will go on general sale on March 8 at 10:00 am local via Ticketmaster and Stubhub. We recommend using Stubhub since the platform is backed by the FanProtect Guarantee, which ensures that you won’t have to worry about scams, fraud, or fake tickets.
Tickets to this exciting tour won’t last, as fans have been asking for it for years now. Get your tickets quickly, before they sell out!
Ben Folds 2024 Tour Dates
May 30 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
May 31 – Augusta, GA – Bell Auditorium
June 1 – Peachtree City, GA – The Fred
June 2 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns
June 4 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater
June 6 – Savannah, GA – District Live
June 7 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler Center for the Performing Arts
June 8 – Rocky Mount, VA – Harvester Performance Center
June 9 – Pittsburgh, PA – 3 Rivers Arts Festival
June 11 – Richmond, VA – Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
June 21 – Lowell, MA – Lowell Summer Music Series
June 22 – Great Barrington, MA – The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
June 23 – Hammondsport, NY – Point of the Bluff Concert Pavilion
June 25 – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage
June 27 – Toledo, OH – Peristyle Theater
June 28 – Petoskey, MI – Bay View John M. Hall Auditorium
June 29 – Kalamazoo, MI – Kalamazoo State Theatre
July 30 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center
August 02 – Steamboat Springs, CO – Strings Music Pavilion
August 05 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium
August 06 – Beaver Creek, CO – Vilar Performing Arts Center
Photo by Alysse Gafkjen
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.