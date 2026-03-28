4 Iconic 1970s Songs That Made It to the Top 10 but Should Have Hit No. 1

Do you have a favorite song (or songs) from the 1970s that made it all the way to the Top 10, but you think definitely should have gone all the way to the top? I can think of plenty of now-legendary songs that were shockingly never No. 1 hits. Let’s look at just a few examples, shall we?

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“Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac (1976)

This single off of the legendary folk rock album Rumours is by far one of Fleetwood Mac’s best songs. And yet, surprisingly, “Go Your Own Way” only made it to No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It did peak at No. 1 in Belgium and the Netherlands, but this hit didn’t even make it to the Top 30 in the UK, peaking at No. 38. “Dreams” hit No. 1 in the US, so I’m honestly surprised that “Go Your Own Way” didn’t do even better.

“More Than A Feeling” by Boston (1976)

Few songs define the mid-1970s quite like this hard rock staple. Boston had a big hit on their hands with “More Than A Feeling”, but shockingly, it wasn’t a No. 1 hit. You could have fooled me, because this song has been on the radio for decades non-stop. In reality, “More Than A Feeling” peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 chart. It wasn’t even a Top 20 hit in the UK, where it only made it to No. 22. Crazy stuff!

“Hold The Line” by Toto (1978)

“Africa” tends to steal all the love for Toto, but there’s something about this arena rock song that has also stood the test of time. “Hold The Line” from Toto’s debut 1978 album isn’t exactly underrated, considering it made it all the way to No. 5 on the Hot 100 and No. 14 on the UK Singles chart. However, I really expected this gem to be a No. 1 smash, at least in the US.

“Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress)” by The Hollies (1972)

This swamp rock classic was all over the radio when it first dropped in the year 1972. And yet, shockingly, this entry on our list of 1970s songs narrowly missed the No. 1 spot, instead peaking in the Top 10 at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart. Though, we should probably mention that this song did top the Canadian and South African charts. But the fact that it didn’t top the US charts is mind-boggling.

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