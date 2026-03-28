3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s That Make Us Ask Someone To Dance

Let’s be real. Asking someone to dance is a difficult thing. There is the worry of rejection, of being laughed at and pointed at. But then there’s the worry, of course, that the person might say yes. Then what do you do?! Don’t worry, we got you.

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Here below we wanted to highlight not just three songs that inspire us to dance, but a trio of tracks that will help to give you the courage you need to tap another on the shoulder and ask them to cut a rug. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s that make us ask someone to dance.

“Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” by Santa Esmeralda from ‘Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood’ (1977)

We just checked with 1,000 scientists and each agrees. There is no way that any human being can put this song on and not start dancing around the room. So, all you have to do is make sure another person is in the room when you put it on and boom! Instant dance partners! When Santa Esmeralda covered this Nina Simone song, the disco group made it their own, putting a giant amount of energy into the track. Somehow, as if by magic, that energy comes back at us as we listen. As we get up. As we cut that rug!

“In The Summertime” by Mungo Jerry from ‘Electronically Tested’ (1970)

This 1970 song from Mungo Jerry has a great vibe, a great energy. It takes the edge off. Dancing (with a partner) doesn’t have to be a serious matter. It can be a lark, a goof. It doesn’t have to mean the world. And on this song, Mungo and crew make sure you remember that life doesn’t have to be so serious! Whether it’s in the summertime, the wintertime, or any other time of year.

“Stuck In The Middle With You” by Stealers Wheel from ‘Stealers Wheel’ (1973)

Over the years thanks to movie director Quentin Tarantino, this track has also become synonymous with dancing. It all goes back to that scene in Reservoir Dogs where one crook is slicing up another as this song plays. But even if you haven’t seen that bloody film, this track works as dance inspiration. We’re all in this world together—stuck, if you will—so why not put a smile on, pick up an instrument or put on your dancing shoes, and give the world a bit more music and a bit more time to dance.

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