4 Iconic Rock Bands With One Song That Doesn’t Fit Their Image

Bands usually try to stick to one sound. Occasionally, though, something moves them to try out a new identity—be it financial troubles, divine intervention, or just plain boredom. The four iconic rock bands below all have one song that doesn’t quite fit in with the rest of their work. Nevertheless, these songs became one of their calling cards, diversifying their image.

“She’s A Rainbow” — The Rolling Stones

Of all their peers, The Rolling Stones weren’t heavily into psychedelia. That is, until they released “She’s A Rainbow” in 1967. This kaleidoscopic song is a standout in The Stones’ discography.

The band tried on this rock sub-genre, and while they delivered tenfold, they didn’t choose to continue down that path. While all the mod rockers were fans of American blues music, many abandoned it as the 60s went on, but The Stones stayed true to their roots.

“Crazy Little Thing Called Love” — Queen

Queen was indicative of their era. They couldn’t be anything other than 70s and 80s rockers. But, they tried on rock’s roots with “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” playing Elvis Presley for the day.

This 50s-tinged song was an homage to the rockers who came before them. It’s unlike anything else in Queen’s catalog, but that makes it all the more enticing.

“Tusk” — Fleetwood Mac

Much of Fleetwood Mac’s discography centers on pop-ready melodies. Though they are a rock band, their crossover appeal was apparent. But, while that’s true, the band also never rested on its laurels. They often switched up their sound and were brave enough to alienate their audience.

Take “Tusk” for example. This song is chaotic to say the least. No one could argue that this song has pop appeal, but it’s a testament to the band’s creative ambition.

“Nothing Else Matters” — Metallica

Metallica isn’t known for its melodic offerings. They are a hard rock band that leans into every convention of that genre. But they did dare to slow things down with “Nothing Else Matters,” proving they couldn’t be so easily defined.

This song is a simple power ballad that, if delivered differently, could be a pop song. The instrumentation may be as edgy as the rest of the band’s discography, but the chorus befits a much softer band.

