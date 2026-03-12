3 Songs by The Cranberries That Are Just As Good as “Linger” (if Not Better)

The Cranberries defined the 90s indie rock scene with their debut, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? Although it’s difficult to underestimate the impact of “Linger”, there’s much more to the band’s catalog than meets the eye. Here are three songs from the group that you’ll likely love if you enjoy this popular tune.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Rebels” from ‘To The Faithful Departed’

To The Faithful Departed, The Cranberries’ 1996 project, actually serves as a tribute. Firstly, to Denny Cordell, who originally signed the group, and to Dolores’ grandfather, Joe O’Riordan, both of whom had passed. I feel like this album isn’t talked about enough, especially since it’s the band’s highest-charting album on the US Billboard 200. If you like “Dreams” and “Linger”, you’ll definitely fall in love with “The Rebels”, which has a similar nostalgic ring, just with a slightly heavier rock influence.

“Twenty One” from ‘No Need To Argue’

Dolores O’Riordan, the lead singer of The Cranberries, was just 21 years old when the band released its 1993 debut. “Twenty One” speaks to moving from one era of life to another, which O’Riordan did amid newfound fame and expectations. In an interview with Forbes, the singer would talk about how the success had an impact on her bandmates’ identities. “I guess we just kind of did it too much, so much so that we lost our own lives in a way,” she shared in 1999. “And we just became nothing but the Cranberries, nothing else. We didn’t have our own lives.”

“I Still Do” from ‘Everybody Else Is Doing It, Why Can’t We?’

“I Still Do” is the first track off The Cranberries’ debut masterpiece, and surprisingly, it still gets overshadowed. O’Riordan’s haunting vocals on this one, supported by the drums of Fergal Lawler, are simply chef’s kiss. It’s the perfect choice if you’re looking for “Linger”‘s moodier older sister. It also sings of the relatable theme of wanting space whilst feeling attached to someone. This tension is so well represented in the song’s production and lyrical content, especially in the chorus. “I don’t want to leave you / Even though I have to / I don’t want to love you / Oh, I still do.”

Photo by: Pete Still/Redferns