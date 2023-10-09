4 Songs You Didn’t Know Willie Nelson Wrote for Other Artists

The 90-year-old Texas-born songwriter and performer Willie Nelson is one of the most popular people on Earth. Whether putting in an album of his greatest country hits or appreciating his perspective of botany, the “On the Road Again” singer is up there with the likes of Dolly Parton and Hank Williams.

Videos by American Songwriter

But, ever the talent, Nelson also helped other artists out with their music. Not only was he one of the greatest songwriters for himself, with tracks like “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys” and “Funny How Time Slips Away,” but Nelson has helped write or co-write plenty of songs for other performers. Here are four songs you likely didn’t know Nelson wrote for other artists.

[RELATED: Review: Willie Nelson Showcases Genuine Delivery on ‘Bluegrass’]

1. “Pretend I Never Happened,” Waylon Jennings

Written by Willie Nelson

The seventh track on outlaw country star Waylon Jennings’ 1973 album, Lonesome, On’ry and Mean, this song hit No. 6 on the country singles chart. And, as the title might suggest, the track is about forgetting an encounter. Sometimes one is better off letting go of a memory or a relationship and this song is the anthem for that reality.

Pretend I never happened

Erase me from your mind

You will not want to remember

Any love as cold as mine

I’ll be leaving in the morning

For a place I hope I find

All the places must be better

Than all the ones I leave behind

2. “A Place to Fall Apart,” Merle Haggard with Janie Fricke

Written by Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Freddy Powers

Here, Nelson links up with another country legend, Merle Haggard. Released on Haggard’s 1984 album, It’s All in the Game, it features vocalist Janie Fricke. A success, the track hit No.1 on the country charts. A down-tempo song, this full-voiced offering is a track for those feeling on the edge of life. Sometimes the work gets too tough, the days too long or cold.

I’ll probably never see you eye to eye again

This letter’s meant to be my last farewell

But you need to under-stand I’m nearly crazy

You need to know my life has gone to hell

Write me back and tell me why it ended

Send a letter that I can show my heart

I’ll be somewhere between “I love you” and what you’re feeling now

Lookin’ for a place to fall apart

3. “Darling, Are You Ever Coming Home,” Connie Smith

Written by Willie Nelson, Hank Cochran

The sixth song on Connie Smith’s 1965 self-title album, this two-minute track is one about distance. The singer is waiting for her partner to come home—but will he? Sounding like a twangy Patsy Cline, Smith belts the song with power and remorse. It’s as if she knows, deep down, that the man isn’t coming home.

Once again, it’s twelve o’clock and you’re still gone

Darlin’, are you ever comin’ home?

I don’t mind this waiting for you while you’re gone

But darlin’, are you ever comin’ home?

The wind outside is cold as my poor heart inside

Darlin’, are you ever comin’ home?

I love you much too much to worry ’bout my pride

Oh, darlin’, are you ever comin’ home?

4. “Darkness on the Face of the Earth,” Hawkshaw Hawkins

Written by Willie Nelson

Released as a single in 1962, this song from Hawkshaw Hawkins moves. It chunks along like a locomotive on a sun-scorched set of train tracks. With a deep, almost Johnny Cash-like voice, Hawkins sings the lyrics of this storytelling song written solely by Nelson. It’s all about the aftermath after a woman leaves a man.

Why did you ever leave me

You knew how it would hurt

Now there’s darkness

On the face of the Earth

Photo Credit: Pamela Springsteen/Courtesy of Shock Ink