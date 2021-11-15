Willie Nelson Releases Cover of Hank Williams’ “I Saw The Light” Ahead of New LP

Willie Nelson released his latest single from his upcoming album, The Willie Nelson Family, which is set to come out on November 19. The single? A cover of one of the most indelible American folk songs of all time—Hank Williams’ 1948 tune “I Saw The Light.”

Earlier this year, the outlaw country legend released a new rendition of Kris Kristofferson’s classic “Why Me.” He followed that up with the song “All Things Must Pass,” both of which you can listen to below.

For Nelson’s new album, the 88-year-old singer/songwriter employed a number of his family members, including sister Bobbie Nelson on piano, sons Lukas and Micah Nelson on drums, guitars, and vocals, and daughters Paula and Amy Nelson, also on drums, guitars, and vocals.

“Working with family, creating music, is pure bliss,” said Lukas Nelson in a statement. “What a gift that we were all able to come together and celebrate the power of music during these troubled times. The spirit in this music is strong. I am grateful to have been a part of this experience.”

The new record will be comprised of six Willie Nelson originals, along with six covers, including George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass” and the spiritual “In The Garden.”

In September, Nelson released another new track from his forthcoming LP, “Family Bible,” a newly-recorded version of one of Nelson’s earliest compositions.

The Willie Nelson Family is the third new Willie Nelson studio album to be released on Legacy since July 2020.

Check out the cover of “I Saw The Light,” which features Nelson’s signature gentle and delightful touch below.

The Willie Nelson Family Track Listing:

1. Heaven and Hell (Willie Nelson)

2. Kneel at the Feet of Jesus (Willie Nelson)

3. Laying My Burdens Down (Willie Nelson)

4. Family Bible (Claude Gray, Paul Buskirk & Walt Breeland)

5. In the Garden (traditional)

6. All Things Must Pass (George Harrison)

7. I Saw the Light (Hank Williams, Sr.)

8. In God’s Eyes (Willie Nelson)

9. Keep It On the Sunnyside (A.P. Carter)

10. I Thought About You, Lord (Willie Nelson)

11. Too Sick To Pray (Willie Nelson)

12. Why Me (Kris Kristofferson)