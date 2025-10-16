4 Lee Ann Womack Songs From the 90s That Are Worth Listening to Today

Lee Ann Womack released her debut single, “Never Again, Again”, in 1997. Womack immediately found success at country radio, including her mega hit, “I Hope You Dance”, out in 2000. While that may be the song she is known for the most, she also has several other great songs that she released earlier in her career. We found four Lee Ann Womack songs from the 1990s that are worth listening to today.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Fool”

There may not be a better country song about pining for someone else than “The Fool“. The song, out in 1997 on Lee Ann Womack’s eponymous freshman record, is written by Marla Cannon-Goodman, Gene Ellsworth, and Charlie Stefl.

“You don’t know me, but I know who you are / Mind if I sit down,” Womack sings. “Do I look familiar? / If I don’t well I should / I’m sure you’ve seen me around / I know you’ve probably heard my name / Though we’ve not been introduced / I’m the fool in love with the fool / Who’s still in love with you.”

One of Womack’s best-known songs, she originally said she didn’t want to record it.

“The first time I played the demo, I just passed on it,” Womack says (via Songfacts). “I said, ‘Yeah, it’s a good song, but it’s not ‘Never Again Again’.”

“A Little Past Little Rock”

“A Little Past Little Rock” is the first single on Lee Ann Womack’s 1998 Some Things I Know record. Brett Jones, Tony Lane, and Jess Brown wrote the song, which is a clever twist on a classic tale of moving on from a former flame.

“It’s a lonely stretch of blacktop / Out into the blue,” Lee Ann Womack sings. “Don’t know where I’ll go / Or what I’ll do / I’m a little past Little Rock, But a long way from over you.”

“I’ll Think Of A Reason Later”

After releasing several heartbreaking ballads, Lee Ann Womack shows off her comedic side with “I’ll Think Of A Reason Later”. The song, out in 1998, was written by Tony Martin and Tim Nichols.

The song says in part, “It may be my family’s redneck nature / Rubbing off, bringing out unlady-like behavior / It sure ain’t Christian to judge a stranger / But I don’t like her / She may be an angel who spends all winter / Bringing the homeless blankets and dinner / A regular Nobel Peace Prize winner / But I really hate her / I’ll think of a reason later.”

“Never Again, Again”

“Never Again, Again” might be Lee Ann Womack’s first single, but it’s also one of her best. Written by Monty Holmes and Barbie Isham, the song is as classic Womack as they come.

Womack begins the song with, “Never again, again. / Once more I’ll let you back in / I know how the story ends / But I can’t help myself / You’ll break my heart, I know / Through my tears, I watch you go / Then just like it’s always been / I’ll say never again, again.”

Ricky Skaggs and his wife, Sharon White, sing on “Never Again, Again” with Womack.

Photo by SGranitz/WireImage