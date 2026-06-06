3 Rock Songs From 1987 That Every 80s Kid Can Still Sing From Memory Today

In the mood for some totally addictive rock songs from 1987? It was a good year for hard rock and arena-style rock tunes, and I bet every 80s kid alive knows these three songs by heart. Let’s take a look at a few nostalgic classics, shall we?

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“Alone” by Heart from ‘Bad Animals’

This iconic track from the band Heart is actually a cover song. “Alone” was originally written by Tom Kelly and Billy Steinberg and recorded under the band name i-Ten back in 1983. That version is a fantastic arena rock-style song, but Heart really took it to a different level in 1987. Heart’s version of “Alone” has all the elements of a solid hard rock song with a power ballad feel, and it was quite a hit for the band, too. “Alone” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached the Top 10 almost globally.

“Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake from ‘Whitesnake’

Back in 1982, Whitesnake released the original version of “Here I Go Again” on their album Saints & Sinners. It only enjoyed modest success then, namely in the UK. The band decided to re-record the song on their now-iconic 1987 self-titled record. There are a few differences between the two versions, mainly down to the slight change-up in the song’s pacing.

The new composition was a smash hit success. The 1987 version of “Here I Go Again”, drenched in the glam metal vibe Whitesnake was known for, peaked at No. 1 in the US and Canada. The song was also quite successful globally in the UK, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, and West Germany.

“Dude (Looks Like A Lady)” by Aerosmith from ‘Permanent Vacation’

Well, this one didn’t exactly age well, but I doubt anyone who was alive to hear this hard rock song drop in 1987 has been able to get it out of their head since. Steven Tyler’s vocal delivery and that relentless melody are just entirely too catchy to forget. This Aerosmith entry on our list of rock songs from 1987 was also quite a hit when it dropped, peaking at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 22 in Canada.

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