4 Legendary Classic Rock Albums from 1965 That Prove the 60s Were the Best Decade for Music

Classic rock will never die, but you can’t beat the specific works that dropped in the 1960s. That decade marked a radical evolution in rock and roll that is still evolving today. Some of the greatest music of all time was released in the 1960s, and I think the following classic rock albums from 1965, specifically, prove just how amazing that era was. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

‘Do You Believe In Magic’ by The Lovin’ Spoonful

Is there a folk rock record from 1965 more fun than Do You Believe In Magic by The Lovin’ Spoonful? That’s up to personal opinion. But, personally, I think this pop-leaning classic rock record is an absolute delight, even outside of the hit singles “Do You Believe In Magic” and “Did You Ever Have To Make Up Your Mind?”

‘Rubber Soul’ by The Beatles

I couldn’t get away with leaving a Beatles record off our list of classic rock albums from 1965. Rubber Soul was the big one from the Fab Four to hit the shelves that year, and while it’s a somewhat polarizing record today, there are a ton of top-notch gems on this folk-leaning rock record. “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)”, “Nowhere Man”, and “Michelle” are just a few noteworthy songs.

‘My Generation’ by The Who

It was the record that started it all for The Who. More on the mod side of their discography, My Generation is a next-level debut for a band like The Who, and there are so many different rock elements found throughout this album. It’s got a garage rock energy to it with a proto-punk attitude, and the title track remains one of the band’s most beloved songs. Though, I recommend giving the whole album a spin from start to finish.

‘Highway 61 Revisited’ by Bob Dylan

Highway 61 Revisited by Bob Dylan is at the top of many similar lists of the best classic rock albums from 1965, and I can certainly see why. This album features some of Dylan’s most enduring and powerful songs, from “Like A Rolling Stone” to “Highway 61 Revisited” to “Desolation Row”. He changed the folk rock game in a big way with this record, and I would say there’s truly no other album quite like it.

Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images