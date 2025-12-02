Country Music Star Waives His Fee, Refunds All Tickets After Playing Wisconsin Show—Even for Fans Who Were No-Shows

Chris Young made a generous decision after a recent gig. The country singer recently brought his It Must Be Christmas Acoustic Tour to Wisconsin, but the weather didn’t exactly cooperate.

A snowstorm caused issues for many ticket holders, who wound up being unable to attend the show. As such, Young decided to refund all concertgoers, regardless of if they were able to attend.

“Thank you to all the folks that braved the storm and made it out to the Wisconsin show,” Young wrote on Instagram. “I waived my fee for the show so all tickets can be refunded. I have instructed the venue to refund tickets to the point of purchase, whether you were there or not.”

Young continued the post by revealing that he made the decision because his fans’ “safety is of the utmost importance and is never taken for granted.”

“Sending love your families,” he concluded, “and I hope you have a safe and happy holiday.”

Chris Young’s Christmas Music and Tour

Days before the start of the tour, Young released his version of two songs in honor of the holiday—”Christmas Ain’t Christmas” and “Silver Bells.”

He then kicked off his festive tour in Iowa on Nov. 20. He still has shows in states including Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, before the tour wraps in Connecticut on Dec. 20.

“Christmas is probably my favorite holiday,” Young wrote on Facebook before the start of the tour. “Music was always heavily tied to the spirit of the season for me, so I can’t wait to celebrate that feeling with everyone out on the road this year.”

In an interview with Apple Music’s Ty Bentli, Young talked about what fans could expect from the holiday shows.

“I’ve never done a Christmas tour before so we’re doing this different where it is an acoustic evening, it’s me and two of my guys, my guitar player and my keyboard player, and I’m just going to sit there and I’m going to make what I affectionately refer to as a Christmas sandwich,” he said. “There’s going to be Christmas music at the beginning, Christmas music at the end and then, in the middle, I’m going to do some of the new stuff.”

