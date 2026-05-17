You Need To Add These 3 Old Kenny Chesney Songs to Your Summer Playlist

If you know anything about Kenny Chesney, you know that the singer and summertime go pretty much hand in hand. Spanning from the early 2000s to the 2010s, here are some Chesney bangers that will spice up your summer soundtrack.

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“No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems”

I simply couldn’t make a list of Chesney’s summer songs without putting this one on here. It’s the namesake for the country singer’s fanbase, “No Shoes Nation” after all. This song title also doubled as the name of his first-ever No. 1 album.

Apparently, when this one came out, it was desperately competing with another summer song to reach the top of the charts. Unfortunately, it only ever peaked at No. 2.

“It got stuck behind my friend Jimmy Buffett and Alan Jackson’s ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ for eight straight weeks,” Chesney said of the song in an interview. “Same label. Pissed me off, but that record was so hot, they couldn’t maneuver it.”

“Beer In Mexico”

The one problem with being a country star that sings about drinking and hot chicks all the time is that whenever you drop a song, people assume that it has to fall into the same category. That’s what happened with Chesney’s “Beer In Mexico”, which actually has a much deeper meaning.

“I wrote ‘Beer In Mexico’ and everybody thought that song was a party song,” he told The Rich Eisen Show. “But it wasn’t. It was a true reflection of my soul.”

At the time, Chesney was 36 and playing a set at rocker Sammy Hagar’s birthday party. He recalls that he left the event feeling a little strange.

He continued, “I think what I was thinking about in the bar, I was looking at all my friends and people that were working with me and they all had families, all had kids. Here I was, 36 years old, I didn’t have that stuff. But I was building what I was building.”

“Summertime”

I mean, come on, the season is literally in the name. You can’t go all summer without putting this groove on at least once; it just feels wrong.

When Chesney wrote this one with Craig Wiseman and Steve McEwan, he actually didn’t want to call it “Summertime” at first, but that’s just what stuck.

“[During the write] For whatever reason, I kept going, ‘Summertime! Summertime!’ It was sticking in my head,” Chesney told The Boot. “We got to the office, and I pulled up a drumbeat and started saying it to the beat. I didn’t want to call it ‘Summertime’, because you want to come up with a little better of a title than that, but it just kept coming back to ‘Summertime’.”

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