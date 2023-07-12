4 Live Moments in Memory of Minnie Riperton

With one of the highest registers in soul, Minnie Riperton was among the most impressive vocalists of the 1970s. Her small, but impactful catalog in that decade, full of angelic hits like “Lovin’ You,” “Inside My Love,” and “Les Fleurs,” made her an unreachable star.

She remains an impactful talent, influencing other powerhouse songstresses like Mariah Carey with her grace, style, and skill. We remember her today for all of things and more. Here are 4 all-consuming live performances in honor of Minnie Riperton who passed away on this day (July 12) in 1979.

1. “Inside My Love” (Live on the Midnight Special, 1975)

Looking ethereal crowned in baby’s breath, Riperton enraptures with her soulful showcase of “Inside My Love.” The 1975 performance live on the Midnight Special finds her breathlessly vocalizing the sensual tune. While this display is taking place in front of a large audience, it’s an intimate moment between listener and artist.

2. “Lovin’ You” (Live on the Midnight Special, 1975)

A continuation of her Midnight Special performance features the star singing her iconic “Lovin’ You.” The delicate delivery is striking as she flexes her impossible range, putting on full display her swelling soprano and head-spinning whistle register.

3. “Adventures In Paradise” (Live 1975)

Performing her hit “Adventures In Paradise,” Riperton is dazzling taking on the energetic funk classic with a theatrical style. Her vocal display, a remarkable coloratura, is again an impressive feat as she shifts between guttural growls and devastating high notes.

4. “Memory Lane” (Live on Mike Douglas Show, 1979)

One of her final televised appearances, live on Mike Douglas Show, finds her performing her sensational “Memory Lane.” Her display is all power and precision as she nails each emotional inflection even as her effervescent voice bubbles up higher and higher. No longer crowned in dainty white blossoms or flanked by fake palm trees on stage, it’s just her and her once-in-a-lifetime talent, gifting to us all a moment to remember.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images