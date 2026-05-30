5 Songs From the 1970s That Instantly Transport You Back to a Simpler Time

Want to go back to a simpler time, when killer soul, rock, and pop songs dominated the airwaves in the 1970s? These five tunes might just do the trick. If anything, they’re perfect for any 1970s nostalgia playlist. Let’s dive in, shall we?

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“Les Fleur” by Minnie Riperton from ‘Come To My Garden’ (1970)

It’s insane to me that this anthemic soul song from the “Lovin’ You” whistle note crooner wasn’t a smash hit. “Les Fleur” is an absolutely enthralling song from start to finish. A little bit soul, a little bit psychedelia, a touch of jazz and gospel, this song got some retrospective love through the years in media, notably in films and television programs like Them, Atlanta, and Inherent Vice. But it still deserved way more love back in 1970.

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac from ‘Rumours’ (1977)

I had to throw in an absolute classic. Any song from Rumours by Fleetwood Mac could have made it to this list, but I went with the one that most fans would agree is their favorite. “Dreams” was one of the most successful singles from that album, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1977.

“Toast And Marmalade For Tea” by Tin Tin from ‘Tin Tin’ (1970)

I really wish baroque pop would make a comeback soon. “Toast And Marmalade For Tea” by Tin Tin is one of the most memorable baroque pop songs from its era, and it was quite a hit, too. This wobbly, psychedelic song peaked at No. 20 on the Hot 100 chart.

“(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” by Blue Öyster Cult from ‘Agents Of Fortune’ (1976)

Few songs manage to dredge up memories of driving through the desert (or elsewhere) in the 1970s quite like this massive hard rock hit from Blue Öyster Cult. A psychedelic rock song for the ages, this memorable track peaked at No. 12 in the US after it dropped in 1976.

“Carry On My Wayward Son” by Kansas from ‘Leftoverture’ (1976)

An absolute jam. “Carry On My Wayward Son” by Kansas makes it to our list of songs from the 1970s that will bring you back to a simpler time, mainly because it’s such a prog-rock standard from the era. “Carry On My Wayward Son” was quite a hit for the band, peaking at No. 11 on the Hot 100 chart.

(Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)