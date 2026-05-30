3 Country Songs From the 1980s You Didn’t Know Were Written About Real People

Sometimes a song is the best way to honor a person. Sure, we’d all love to be able to write poems, paint canvases, or sculpt Michelangelo’s David, but we don’t all have those talents. Sometimes all we can do is hum a little tune of remembrance. Here below, we wanted to showcase three artists who did just that. These are three songs from back in the day that are all about real-life, actual people. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1980s you didn’t know were written about real people.

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“The Ride” by David Allan Coe from ‘Castles In The Sand’ (1983)

This eerie short story of a track is all about a mysterious encounter. The narrator is looking to hitchhike somewhere, and then a strange traveler approaches. Who is this half-drunk man of the road? Well, it’s the ghost of country star Hank Williams, of course! The singer goes into details of the interaction as the two hit the road together in Hank’s Cadillac. Then, when they part, they do so by remembering all the contemporary greats at the proverbial country songwriting wheel.

“Leonard” by Merle Haggard from ‘Back To The Barrooms’ (1980)

Aren’t tribute songs just the best? For yet another example of that, check out “Leonard” by outlaw country star Merle Haggard. Indeed, the track, which was written by Haggard, is a tribute to country star Tommy Collins, who helped to popularize the California-born “Bakersfield country sound” in the 1950s. Haggard goes through Collins’ songwriting skills, his bouts with drugs, and his love of religion. It’s a detailed, thorough encapsulation created by one of the best.

“Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes” by George Jones from ‘Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes’ (1985)

Speaking of tributes, all-time country star George Jones recorded another great one in 1985. His song, “Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes”, which was written by Max D. Barnes and Troy Seals, lists a number of the most influential country stars of the past. And then it asks: “Who’s next? Who will fill the shoes these greats left behind?” Singing over slide guitar, Jones touches on figures like Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and Hank Williams.

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