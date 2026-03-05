The 70s Soul Classic Inspired by a Famous Comedienne (Who Was Only a Baby at the Time)

It’s one of the most iconic soul songs of its era, set apart by an indelible vocal performance from the artist involved. Well after its release, it picked up more steam when the partial inspiration for the song became famous in her own right.

We’re talking about “Lovin’ You”, released in 1974 by Minnie Riperton. A no. 1 hit in America, the song gives ample indication of the talents of both Riperton and the folks supporting her on the record.

Marvelous Minnie

Minnie Riperton was showing off her versatility as a professional singer in the 60s while many girls her age were still in high school. A Chicago area native, she performed with numerous girl groups, one of whom backed up Fontella Bass on the hit single “Rescue Me”.

Riperton branched out in the late 60s as a singer for Rotary Connection, a band that played music with a harder edge than your typical soul. It was in that era that she met Richard Rudolph, who wrote songs for her both with Rotary Connection and when she stepped out with her own solo recordings.

Riperton and Rudolph married in 1970. Their second child, born in 1972, is Maya Rudolph, who’d grow up to be one of the preeminent comediennes and actresses of her generation. As it turns out, that’s more than just a bit of cool trivia, because Maya Rudolph had a little something to do with Riperton’s biggest hit.

Good “Lovin’”

Richard Rudolph began writing “Lovin’ You” in the early 70s. He’d play it around the house as a kind of lullaby for the couple’s two kids. Soon, Minnie was working out a vocal melody to the track, while Rudolph fleshed out the lyrics. They allegedly made a demo of the recording with the idea of playing it around the house to distract the kids, giving the couple the opportunity for some alone time.

That’s why you’ll hear Riperton singing out the name “Maya” on the full version of the song. When Riperton was asked who she’d like to produce the track, she went for the gusto and suggested Stevie Wonder. As it turned out, Wonder, the biggest music star on the planet at the time, was a fan of Riperton’s. He agreed to produce with Richard Rudolph, doing so under an alias because of contractual issues.

At different points in “Lovin’ You”, Riperton ascends into what’s known as the “whistle register”, which is basically as high as the human voice can go. Although her record company worried that the song would take Riperton too far from her R&B audience, Riperton prevailed with one of the biggest soul hits of that or any other era.

Behind the Lyrics of “Lovin’ You”

“Lovin’ You” is a straightforward yet quite touching testimonial of devotion, affection, and even a little bit of desire. “Lovin’ you is easy ‘cause you’re beautiful,” Riperton sings at the beginning of the song. “No one else can make me feel/The colors that you bring,” she insists.

The song manages to express both the spiritual and physical aspects of a committed relationship. “Lovin’ you I see your soul come shinin’ through,” Riperton sings earnestly. But she follows it up by getting a bit spicy: “And every time that we ooooh/I’m more in love with you.”

Minnie Riperton’s death at just 32 years old to breast cancer in 1979 stands as one of the most heartbreaking tragedies in music history. But she left behind an impressive legacy in her short career. And “Lovin’ You”, just like her voice on those high notes, soared high above the competition.

