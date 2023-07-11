4 Live Moments in Memory of Tommy Ramone

Trailblazing punk outfit The Ramones were a fast and loud force in rock and roll, but there was one player among the four New Yorkers who kept a steady pace throughout the band’s ferocious classics. Tommy Ramone – born Tamás Erdélyi – was a founding member of the group and their original drummer.

Videos by American Songwriter

While he didn’t keep the beat for the entirety of the band’s lifespan, he was the rhythm behind their initial success from 1974 until 1978. He later served behind the scenes, acting as a producer for The Ramones for years after.

Here are four live moments in memory of the pioneering punk drummer Tommy Ramone, who passed away on this day (July 11) in 2014.

1. “Blitzkrieg Bop” (Live at CBGB, 1977)

The below performance finds the band rocking out at the iconic New York City music venue CBGB in 1977. They kick off their set with the full-throttle anthem “Blitzkrieg Bop” before heading into “Sheena is a Punk Rocker,” “Beat on the Brat,” and “Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue.” Throughout the display, the band thrashes about except for their drummer who steadily carries the set.

2. “Rockaway Beach” (Live at CBGB, 1977)

In a continuation of their 1977 CBGB show, the band rattles off more hits like “Rockaway Beach,” “Cretin Hop,” “Oh, Oh, I Love Her So,” and “Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World.” Again, the band pummels each song with its feisty, hard-hitting sound. Once more, Tommy is unyielding in the background, giving the tunes their pulse.

3. Live At The Rainbow, 1977

Live at the Rainbow in 1977, the band tears through the usual suspects while careening their limbs and instruments along to the speedy hits. Tommy is cool as a cucumber behind his kit, carrying the band through their nonstop showcase.

4. Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert (Live, 1977)

In 1977, the band made an appearance on the music variety show, Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert, playing another fiery set for television audiences. The drummer can be glimpsed in the back, delivering a durable beat to songs like “Sheena is a Punk Rocker,” “Loudmouth,” and “Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment.”

(Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)