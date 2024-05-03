Watch Stevie Wonder and Gary Clark Jr. Perform New Song “What About the Children” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Gary Clark Jr. is having quite an exciting week. On Sunday, April 28, the Texas blues-rocker opened for The Rolling Stones at the U.K. rock legend’s tour kickoff show in Houston, and on Thursday, May 2, he teamed up with Stevie Wonder for a special performance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Wonder and Clark played a version of “What About the Children,” a song they co-wrote with Grammy-winning producer Jacob Sciba that is featured on Gary’s new studio album, JPEG RAW.

The funky, soulful song offers a plea for people not to overlook children, or anyone, experiencing poverty, hunger, and homelessness.

The performance took place on the Kimmel show’s outdoor stage. Wonder and Clark traded off vocals on the verses, with Stevie playing funky keyboards in a style reminiscent of his 1973 hit “Higher Ground” and Gary delivering some grooving blues riffs.

You can check out Wonder and Clark’s performance at Jimmy Kimmel Live!’s official YouTube channel. Clark also gave a bonus performance of “Habits,” another song from JPEG RAW, that you can watch exclusively at the show’s YouTube site.

Fans Share There Reactions to Wonder and Clark’s Performance

Many fans who watched Wonder and Clark’s rendition of “What About the Children” took to the comments section of the YouTube video post to share their reactions.

“This was a beautiful performance, so fortunate to have attended,” one fan wrote. “Gives me vibes just like [Wonder’s 1973 hit] ‘Living For The City,’ both very powerful tunes.”

A second commented, “Wow. Clark and Stevie are awesome together.”

A third fan wrote, “When I was maybe 6 years old I remember seeing Stevie playing ‘Superstition’ on Sesame Street. This reminded me of that – a socially conscious song from the heart given freely to the world. It means something.”

About JPEG RAW and Clark’s 2024 Tour Plans

JPEG RAW was released on March 22, and spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart. Clark has more than 50 concerts scheduled this year in support of the album. His upcoming itinerary is mapped out from a May 8 show in Fort Worth, Texas, through a September 29 gig opening for Eric Clapton in Sao Paulo Brazil.

Tickets for Clark’s concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

