3 Essential Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) Albums You Should Listen To Now 

Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra announced their final farewell tour in 2024, and longtime fans of the nearly 55-year-old multi-genre band have been in their feelings about it ever since. ELO was a pioneer of progressive rock, and seeing them go is a huge bummer. But, now is the perfect time for fans to brush up on their ELO history. Here are three essential ELO albums to know, though this certainly isn’t an exhaustive list. One could say all 15 of the band’s albums are essential!

1. A New World Record, 1976

A New World Record is ELO’s sixth studio album and a shoo-in for any list of essential ELO albums. It’s one of their most financially successful albums, but it didn’t just appeal to the mainstream audience of the time.

The album is a satisfying blend of rock-and-roll and orchestra instrumentation, with the opening track showing off some classic late-70s synth sounds. The melodies of this album are also catchy and have unique hooks, such as “Livin’ Thing” and “Telephone Line”. This isn’t a concept album, but the cohesiveness of the songs feels like a beautifully told story.

2. Out Of The Blue, 1977

Out Of The Blue was released just a year after A New World Record, but this double album is even more innovative than its predecessor. It’s a classic rock opera/symphonic rock album, with hits like “Turn To Stone” and “Mr. Blue Sky” that are still considered to be two of the band’s best songs.

3. Discovery, 1979

Discovery closed out ELO’s 70s era, and it’s widely known as their signature pop album. When most bands make a shift towards pop music, the result is often disappointing. With Discovery, ELO’s signature sound is still front and center, just with more pop-rock energy.

This is one of ELO’s more synth-heavy albums in the best way possible, and hits like “Shine A Little Love” and “Don’t Bring Me Down” are still loved to this day.

