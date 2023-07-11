Cheap Trick Announces Fall 2023 Tour

Cheap Trick has officially announced fall tour dates that are set to begin n October 2nd at Springfield, MO’s Gillioz Theater. The band is set to make several stops around the US throughout the month. VIP and artist presale tickets are set to begin on July 12th with local presales beginning on July 13th. General on-sale will begin on Friday, July 14th at 10 am.

Cheap Trick was founded in 1974 and quickly skyrocketed in the entertainment world becoming a global sensation. The band consists of Robin Zander on guitar and vocals, Tom Petersson on bass, Rick Nielsen on lead guitar, Robin Taylor Zander on guitar, and Daxx Nielsen on drums.

Some of their major hits include “Dream Police,” “He’s a Whore,” “The Flame,” “California Man,” and fan favorite, “I Want You To Want Me.”

The band, known for their unique rock sound, is getting ready to have a busy summer, with shows all around North America, as well as festival performances and a long-awaited tour as special guests to the legendary Rod Stewart.

Back in 2016, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Throughout the years they have earned more than 40 international Gold and Platinum certifications and have sold over 20 million record sales.

In 2021, the band released their twentieth studio album, Another World, which included hits “The Summer Looks Good on You” and “Gimme Some Truth” which is a John Lennon Cover.

Cheap Trick 2023 Tour Dates:

Oct 2 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre

Oct 3 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

Oct 5 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theater for the Performing Arts

Oct 6 – Sioux City, IA @ The Sioux City Orpheum

Oct 8 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

Oct 9 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel ABQ

Oct 11 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

Oct 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Oct 14 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater

Oct 15 – Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theater

Oct 18 – Fresno, CA @ Warnors Theatre

Oct 19 – Modesto, CA @ Gallo Center for the Arts

Oct 21 – Oroville, CA @ Gold County Casino

Oct 22 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre

(Photo Credit: Martin Thompson)