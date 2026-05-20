4 No. 1 Songs From the 80s With Amazing Choruses That Could Probably Wake Me up From a Coma

Although there are indeed way too many songs that fit in this category, here are some of the best choruses (in my humble opinion) that the 80s brought us. If I were in a coma, these are the hits I know would bring me back to consciousness. You just can’t help but get up and dance!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Eye Of The Tiger” by Survivor

Originally written for the movie Rocky III, “Eye Of The Tiger” by Survivor is the ultimate pump-up anthem for anyone who needs to feel empowered or just like they can take on any challenge. Naturally, it’s become quite the anthem for athletes over the years.

“It seems obvious now, but we just wrote a song for a movie,” Jim Peterik, one of the writers, said of the tune’s legacy. “The fact that it was huge wasn’t a big surprise at the time, but what surprises me is that it’s still around. It’s still credible; it’s still not a joke, even though the Starbucks commercial kind of makes it a joke. I just know there’s something in the water with that song.”

“The Power Of Love” by Huey Lewis and The News

Similar to “Eye Of The Tiger”, “The Power Of Love” was also written for another iconic 80s film, Back To The Future. Apparently, Huey Lewis was reluctant to write a song for the movie, feeling as though he did not know how to write film music. Clearly, though, he had no trouble with this one, which went to No. 1 in 1985.

“Higher Love” by Steve Winwood

This tune not only gave Winwood his first No. 1 hit ever, but it also gave us one of the catchiest choruses ever.

Fun fact: Whitney Houston actually covered this song. If Winwood’s rendition couldn’t awaken me from a slumber, I have zero doubts that Houston’s vocals would do the trick.

“Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham!

If we’re talking about waking up from a coma, this one feels painfully obvious. Feeling inspired by a note left by his bandmate Andrew Ridgeley, George Michael got the idea for this track. The note was supposed to say “Wake me up before you go”, but Ridgeley accidentally wrote “up” twice. To even things out, he added an extra “go.”

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