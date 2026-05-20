On This Day in 1968, Charley Pride Shattered a Longstanding Barrier With a No. 1 Country Album

On this day (May 20) in 1968, Charley Pride was at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart with The Country Way. It was the first of 12 chart-topping albums for the Mississippi native. Moreover, it made him the first Black artist to reach the top of the country albums chart. This was just one of many history-making firsts for Charley Pride.

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The history of country music is full of Black artists. For instance, Lesley Riddle was instrumental in the success of the Carter Family. Years later, DeFord Bailey became the first Black artist to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Genre luminaries like Jimmie Rodgers, Hank Williams, and Bob Wills learned from Black jazz and blues musicians. Pride, however, was the genre’s first Black superstar. He shattered barriers and made history by following in the footsteps of the country singers he grew up listening to.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1972, Charley Pride Was on an Unprecedented Chart-Topping Run That Illustrates How Much Country Fans Loved His Music]

Pride was often asked why he didn’t sound like he was “supposed to sound” in the early days of his career. “It’s a little unique, I admit,” he said. “But I’ve been singing country music since I was about five years old. This is why I sound like I sound.”

Charley Pride Shattered Barriers

Because Charley Pride was the first Black artist to find mainstream success in the country music world, many of his achievements made history. This is true for No. 1 singles and albums, as well as ACM and CMA Award wins.

The Country Way is a stellar example of why he was able to break through the racism that was so prevalent in Nashville and among the audience he hoped to reach. The combination of his song selection, voice, vocal delivery, and charisma made him a force to be reckoned with. His covers of Buck Owens’ “Act Naturally” and Merle Haggard’s “I Threw Away the Rose” are highlights from an album full of top-notch material. Then, there were the LP’s two singles, “Does My Ring Hurt Your Finger” and “The Day the World Stood Still,” which both reached the top 5 of the country chart.

Pride also had the endorsement of some of the most powerful producers in Nashville at the time. Cowboy Jack Clement, Chet Atkins, and Bob Ferguson produced his first album. Their names appeared prominently on the LP. Clement and Atkins also co-produced The Country Way. Felton Jarvis replaced Ferguson as the record’s third producer.

Charley Pride disarmed shocked crowds early in his career by joking about his “permanent tan.” Then, he captivated them with his timeless talent. Decades later, countless listeners still love hearing Pride work his magic.

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