3 Modern Musical Families You Should Check Out if You Haven’t Already

There is something so enticing about blood harmony. Something about groups of mega-talented related individuals makes us feel some innate chemistry. It’s not training, it’s biology. It makes talent feel all the more pure when it comes in entire families. The three modern musical families below are stellar examples of blood harmony at work.

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Raye, Absolutely, & Amma

Raye has been taking the pop world by storm with her retro pastiche and impeccable vocals, but many may not know that she has two equally talented sisters: Absolutely and Amma. The two younger siblings have earned their stripes alongside their sister in a joint tour. The whole musical family has their own unique sound, but what binds them all together is powerful vocals that feel out of place in a pop landscape that lacks them.

While Raye’s music has throwback appeal, Absolutely’s is out-of-the-world, cinematic pop, and Amma’s is pure hit-making potential. Each of the sisters is finding their own footing in the music world, using each other as anchors.

The Overstreets

Paul Overstreet has written over 20 top ten tracks in his career as a country singer-songwriter. To name just a few: “Forever and Ever, Amen,”, “On The Other Hand,” and “When You Say Nothing At All.” Those three songs alone would be enough to secure his status in the country upper echelon, but there are plenty more where that came from.

But if a string of top-selling songs wasn’t enough of a legacy, Overstreet and his wife, Julie Miller, have six children who all have musical talent. Chord was a series regular on Glee, while Nash was a founding member of Hot Chelle Rae. Their other children, Summer, Harmony, Skye, and Charity, are also musically talented.

The McGraws

You can’t really be the children of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw and not be musically gifted. There’s very little room in those genetics for music to be a recessive gene. The country stars’ three daughters prove that fact.

Audrey McGraw has a voice unlike either of her parents, leaning heavily into a powerhouse rock vocal. Gracie McGraw is similarly powerful, with a theatrical edge to her voice, while Maggie McGraw has a folksy sound. Each daughter has her unique sonic direction, but all are a clear testament to what happens when two music legends have children.

(Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)