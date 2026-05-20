43 Years Ago, George Strait Released the Fiery Hit That Sparked One of Country Music’s Greatest Chart Runs Ever

On May 19, 1983, George Strait released “A Fire I Can’t Put Out” as the fourth and final single from his sophomore album Strait from the Heart. Later that year, it would reach the top of the Hot Country Songs chart, giving the Texas native his second No. 1. Moreover, it was the first in a line of five consecutive chart-toppers for Strait.

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“A Fire I Can’t Put Out” is a prime example of why Strait is one of the foremost song interpreters in country music. The lyrics, penned by the late Darryl Staedtler, compare the lingering memory of a lost love to a fire that just won’t go out. No matter how long they’ve been apart or how hard he tries, the song’s narrator can’t shake the memory of his old flame.

It is impossible to say if he’d experienced a lingering heartache before recording “A Fire I Can’t Put Out.” However, he and his high school sweetheart, Norma, eloped shortly after graduation. They had been married for more than a decade when he cut the song. Despite his long and happy marriage, Strait sings this No. 1 single like he means every syllable with his whole broken heart.

George Strait’s Reign Over the Country Chart

Today, George Strait is hailed as the King of Country Music due to his overwhelming success and undeniable influence. However, in the early 1980s, he was a young singer from Texas who was trying to find his footing in Nashville.

He saw chart success with singles from his debut LP. Then, he released “Fool Hearted Memory” as the lead single from his sophomore outing, and it became his first No. 1. “Marina del Rey” and “Amarillo by Morning” followed, both landing within the top 10. Then, “A Fire I Can’t Put Out” took him back to the top of the Hot Country Songs chart.

His next four singles, three from Right or Wrong and the title track from Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind, reached the top of the chart as well.

In total, he sent 18 singles to No. 1 before the end of the 1980s. He missed the top 10 twice before the turn of the century. “Lovesick Blues” stalled at No. 24 in 1992. Four years later, “King of the Mountain” reached No. 19.

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