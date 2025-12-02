4 Nostalgic Pop Bangers from 1970 That Made It to Every Record Player That Year

The year 1970 kicked off a legendary decade for pop music. But that specific year just does not get as much love as it should. So much excellent music hit the airwaves at the very start of the decade, and the following nostalgic pop bangers from 1970 were all the rage. Let’s revisit some classics!

“Which Way You Goin’ Billy?” by The Poppy Family

“Which Way You Goin’ Billy?” by The Poppy Family was released in the US in March 1970. And it’s a sunshine pop gift that just keeps on giving. The tune was written by underrated songwriter Terry Jacks, whom you might know from his solitary solo hit, “Seasons In The Sun” from 1974. Before that hit made to the airwaves, he was part of this outfit with his wife, Susan Jacks, whose vocals on “Which Way You Goin’ Billy?” are top-notch.

“Julie, Do Ya Love Me” by Bobby Sherman

How about some classic early-70s pop? “Julie, Do Ya Love Me” by Bobby Sherman dropped during the summer of that year. It was a fast hit on the US, Canadian, and Australian charts. Sherman’s hit tune peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Fun fact: Mere months after Sherman’s version dropped, British pop group White Plains released their own version of “Julie, Do Ya Love Me” that was a No. 8 hit in the UK and Ireland.

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Diana Ross

This psychedelic soul song is unforgettable, and it’s hard not to jam out to it when it comes on the radio. Listeners back in 1970 certainly felt the same way. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Diana Ross wasn’t the first rendition of this tune. In fact, it wasn’t even her first rendition. She previously recorded the song with The Supremes back in 1968. However, her solo version was a big hit and a fine reworking of a classic soulful tune. Ross’ solo version from 1970 topped the Hot 100 that year.

“(They Long To Be) Close To You” by The Carpenters

Arguably the most memorable song to come from The Carpenters, “(They Long To Be) Close To You” is more than deserving of a spot on our list of nostalgic pop tunes from the year 1970. A soft pop delight with an easy listening flair, “(They Long To Be) Close To You” is actually a cover of a Richard Chamberlain song from the 1960s. The Carpenters’ version ended up being the most popular, reaching the top of the Hot 100 and numerous other charts in the US, Canada, and Australia.

