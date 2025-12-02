3 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Feature Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson is one of the most talented musicians of all time. Aside from being on par and just as good as Paul McCartney and Paul Simon, Wilson had a talent that matched classical composers such as Mozart and Beethoven. That being said, he had plenty of talent to spare and give away, and he did so on numerous occasions. With that in mind, here are three songs you probably didn’t know feature Brian Wilson

“Resentment” by Kesha

When your contributions to pop culture and music are as great and crucial as Brian Wilson’s, your influence has no limitations. Hence, it is no surprise that Wilson, in some way, shape, or form, influenced nearly every major music player currently on the scene, including Kesha.

This might be surprising that Brian Wilson collaborated with Kesha, but in a way, it’s not, and that’s because of what we previously stated. Regardless, in 2019, Kesha teamed up with Brian Wilson and Sturgill Simpson to release the track “Resentment”. Following its release, the song by the unlikely cast of characters didn’t peak on the Hot 100. Though this very well might be the most peculiar music collaboration of all time.

“Adios” by Linda Ronstadt

Brian Wilson had so much genius. That is a fact, and this article is a testament to just that. Well, one of the many songs that include Wilson’s genius is Linda Ronstadt’s 1989 single, “Adios.” On the track, Brian Wilson arranged and sang the background harmonies, in which he recorded 15 separate tracks to create the richly complex and layered background vocals we hear in the song.

Featured on Ronstadt’s album, Cry Like A Rainstorm, Howl Like The Wind, the single became a hit in the cross-genre career of Ronstadt. While Ronstadt carries us through this song with her one-of-a-kind vocals, we have to admit the most sonically fascinating element of this single is the Brian Wilson-written harmony and background vocals.

“Dirty Computer” by Janelle Monae

There is seemingly not a single genre Brian Wilson could not contribute to. As we’ve stated, he was a musical genius, and music is music, no matter what genre; hence, Wilson could do everything. One of the many singles that prove this to be true is his work on Janelle Monae’s single “Dirty Computer”. Once again, on this track, Brian Wilson provided background vocals in the form of alluring and melodic harmonies.

Released in 2018, the album of the same name became an enormous hit for Monae. Not only did it peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart, but it also peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and procured Monae a Grammy nomination.

Photo by Shutterstock