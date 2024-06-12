4 of the Best British Rock Bands From the 1970s

The 1970s were an incredible time for music, especially rock music. Things were changing, new genres were emerging, and an entire generation of people got to see it happen. British rock bands were particularly prevalent during this decade. The British Invasion of the 1960s didn’t completely end when the next decade rolled around. Let’s look at four incredible British rock bands from the 1970s!

1. The Who

During the 1970s, The Who released critically acclaimed and cult classic albums like Who’s Next and Quadrophenia. The band was known for their high-energy live performances, which would often last hours at a time. Just as well, the stereotype of rock stars destroying their instruments on stage likely started with The Who. They’re certified legends in British rock history.

2. Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin were cornerstone rockers during the 1970s and helped define a very special era of rock and roll. Led Zeppelin II was the album that cemented them as rock and roll gods with global appeal. They went on to produce three more legendary albums in the 1970s, all of which have major listening appeal today.

3. The Beatles

This wouldn’t be a list of the best British rock bands from the 1970s without an entry on The Beatles. The band started their rollercoaster ride to fame in the 1960s, but they were still very much huge in the 1970s despite disbanding at the start of the decade. Their final album, Let It Be, is the most beloved rock album of the decade, if not the 20th century.

4. The Rolling Stones

When one thinks of British rock bands, The Rolling Stones are usually the first to come to mind. Even if you think of The Beatles first, The Rolling Stones have outlived the former by decades and are still performing live today with the red-hot energy of their heyday in the 1970s. Sticky Fingers and Black And Blue are essential listening.

