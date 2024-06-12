Former ‘American Idol’ Winner Is Still Angling for Katy Perry’s Job

In 2007, 17-year-old Jordin Sparks became the youngest-ever American Idol winner in the show’s history. The Arizona native parlayed her season 6 victory into a successful career. She has since released numerous albums and starred in the music In the Heights.

Having conquered American Idol as a contestant, Sparks now wants to do the same as a judge. In February, judge Katy Perry announced her departure from American Idol after seven seasons. And Sparks didn’t wait long to toss her name into the ring. The show still has yet to announce Perry’s replacement, but the GRAMMY nominee isn’t backing down.

Oh hiiii @AmericanIdol—I hear a seat opened up at the judges table! I’m putting my name in the hat! 🙋🏽‍♀️ — Jordin Sparks (@JordinSparks) February 16, 2024

Jordin Sparks Wants a Judging Gig: “I’ve Been in Their Shoes”

Now 34— twice the age she was during her winning season of American Idol—Sparks feels she has “learned a lot.” Recently, the R&B singer told US Weekly she would “love” to sit in a judge’s chair and help shape music’s next generation.

Having been on the other side of the chair, Sparks feels she can bring the perfect balance of empathy and constructive feedback.

“I’m able to just be like, ‘OK, well this is what happened’ and be honest. I think that’s a really big key,” Sparks said. “Also, I’ve been there. I’ve been in their shoes. I know the insanity that comes when the show you’re on gets really popular, and all of a sudden you go from being a ‘normal’ person to being so recognizable.”

I was living in Arizona when Jordin Sparks was on American Idol and we all LOVED her — Graham lines🌽 (@captKangol) June 1, 2024

“It would be fun to be able to sit in a space to be like, ‘I know exactly what you’re feeling right now,’ and I can help guide you through that,” she added. “One day, who knows. We’ll see.”

Will Jordin Sparks Replace Katy Perry on ‘American Idol?’

Sparks didn’t further elaborate on her dream judge assignment. However, at least one spot remains vacant on the American Idol panel for now.

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie have occupied their seats at the judging table since NBC revived American Idol in 2018. Now, nearly one month after season 22 wrapped, viewers are still waiting to hear who will join Bryan and Richie next season.

Recently, Bryan revealed to E! News that he had heard Miley Cyrus and Pink’s names “thrown around” as potential replacements for Perry. However, the show has yet to issue any official statements.

Featured photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images