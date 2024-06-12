Metallica to Headline ‘Fortnite Festival’ Season 4, Songs to Be Featured in Themed Gameplay

Metallica is joining Fortnite for a virtual concert as part of the Fortnite Festival game mode. The concert, called Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury., is playable content that will take players through a journey based on the band’s fan-favorite tracks. The content matches the theme and intensity of the songs, which includes “Enter Sandman,” “Ride the Lightning,” and “Master of Puppets.”

Later in June, the concert will be available to experience during six showtimes. On June 22, the gameplay is available at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET, and 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET. On June 23, gameplay is available at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, and 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

According to a report from Digital Music News, Epic Games has stated that the concert will only be available during those times. This differs from other Fortnite concerts, which were still available after the main event. The Metallica-themed Battle Stage will end after June 22 and 23, and a new theme will be announced for the next season of the Battle Stage. The rhythm game pits 16 players against each other, playing the same 4-song setlist to see who emerges the winner.

To experience the Metallica collaboration, first download Fortnite for free on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or Android. Once you arrive in the Fortnite lobby, choose your game mode. “Battle Royale” is the classic base game, while “Festival—Main Stage” is the rhythm game, whose theme changes every season.

Metallica Plays Longest Song in Discography Live for the First Time

Metallica has been on their M72 Tour lately, debuting their latest album 72 Seasons. The band also debuted the longest song in their discography during a stop in Munich, Germany.

The song “Inamorata” clocks in at just over 11 minutes long, and is the closer of 72 Seasons. Out of the band’s entire discography, “Inamorata” is the longest-running, and they’ve never played it live until recently. On May 26, James Hetfield introduced the song to the crowd.

“This next song, we have never ever played live before,” he said. “In our band, we don’t recognize the word ‘mistake’ because there are no mistakes. There’s just unique moments that happen. That’s what we need to tell ourselves. This song is from 72 Seasons and it’s one of my favorites.”

In a recent breakdown of the album, Hetfield spoke about the song in detail. “Inamorata. Having a love affair with misery,” he began. “[It’s] just a long classic song that screamed out to end the album. Really, really cool riffs in it, really great groove. I love the way it rounds this thing out.”

