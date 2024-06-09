4 of the Best Country Music Videos of All Time

Who doesn’t love a good music video? It’s the cherry on top for any great song. And country music videos can be a real treat. Let’s take a look at four of the best country music videos of all time! Just keep in mind that this isn’t an exhaustive list; there are simply too many great country music videos out there to fit on this list.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “Goodbye Earl” by The Chicks (Formerly The Dixie Chicks)

Before The Chicks took a break from country music after their notorious political scandal, they released the iconic music video for “Goodbye Earl” in 2000. The song itself was a hit at the time and followed an abused woman and her friend in their attempt to cut short the life of the former’s abuser. Despite the touchy subject matter, the music video was great. It had an almost punk-rock vibe to it.

2. “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood

The mid-2000s was a very specific era of country music. Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats” was just one song in an ocean of other songs about post-breakup rage and getting revenge on cheating men. Still, the song and accompanying music video are some of the most well-known examples of the trend. It was filmed at Nashville Printer’s Alley, a hotspot for new country musicians to score their big break.

[Get Tickets To See Carrie Underwood Live In 2024]

3. “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” by Shania Twain

This well-produced country music video accompanied one of the biggest country songs of the turn of the century: “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” This 1997 hit was Shania Twain’s biggest song to date, and the music video for the song was just as energetic as the track itself.

4. “Drunk On A Plane” by Dierks Bentley

This music video didn’t exactly age well. However, it was a huge hit when it first came out in 2014. It’s one of the most well-known country music videos of its era, complete with a fun-loving crowd, copious amounts of alcohol, slapstick comedy, and a twee love interest. Ah, the 2010s.

Photo via YouTube/”Goodbye Earl” by The Chicks music video

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.