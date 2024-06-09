Old Dominion Kicks off Spotify House at CMA Fest, While Mackenzie Carpenter Brings Girly-Pop to Country Music

On June 6, CMA Fest began in Nashville with a mad rush to Broadway. Artists were taking stages around downtown, on the river, and—later that night—at Nissan Stadium. The sun beat down on Nashville, but country music fans would not be deterred.

Meanwhile, at Ole Red, a line formed around the corner for Spotify House. Dozens of artists would take the main stage and the rooftop to perform their latest hits and classic old favorites. Established artists like Jordan Davis, Luke Bryan, and Tyler Hubbard took the same stage as emerging artists like Tanner Adell, Max McNown, and Mackenzie Carpenter. These two worlds of country music combined to give fans a unique experience.

Old Dominion kicked off Spotify House with a lively set. They showcased why they keep winning Group of the Year at multiple country music award shows. They put on a great live show that had fans singing along and dancing in the crowd. Frontman Matthew Ramsey noted that this was their 10th CMA Fest “as a successful band,” as he put it. They celebrated with a tequila shot at 10 a.m. and a laid-back but rousing performance.

Spotify House is known at CMA Fest for hosting incredible emerging talent, and this year didn’t disappoint. Tanner Adell made her debut with her infectiously catchy song “Buckle Bunny,” and Mackenzie Carpenter followed Old Dominion with girly-pop energy that perfectly mirrored the band’s prior enthusiasm.

Carpenter performed four songs—”Sound of a Heartbreak,” “Country Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “Don’t Mess With Exes,” and “Huntin’ Season”—that made it clear she has the songwriting chops to make it big. With fun lyrics, loose and easy vocals, and a country-cute aesthetic, Mackenzie Carpenter may be one to watch.

Bopping around the stage in her bedazzled cowgirl outfit, she resembles another familiar Carpenter—Sabrina, whose pop takeover has been monumental. This country Carpenter may be going places as well, but it might not be the family reunion. Introducing her song “Huntin’ Season,” she revealed, “I wrote this song about my aunt and uncle because they would have been divorced by now if not for hunting season.”

Additionally, that evening, fans got a surprise in the form of Post Malone and Blake Shelton taking the stage to perform their new duet, “Pour Me a Drink.” First, Post appeared within the audience, wading through fans to get to the main stage after performing an acoustic solo version of “I Had Some Help,” his duet with Morgan Wallen. He announced that he’s still working on his country album, to the delight of the crowd, and then Shelton joined him to debut their full duet.

Watch CMA Fest TV Special

The CMA Fest TV special hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde will air on ABC on Tuesday, June 25 at 8/7c. It will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. The special will include the best moments and performances from the four-day event.

