4 of the Most Covered Country Songs of All Time

Part of what makes country music so loveable is how much fun it is to cover the classics. And these four country songs are some of the most covered in the genre. Let’s take a look!

1. “Tennessee Waltz” by Pee Wee King

This iconic song was written by Pee Wee King and Redd Stewart in 1948. It was initially popularized by Pee Wee King And His Golden West Cowboys and Cowboy Copas. The stats for this song are pretty crazy; it’s been adapted 16 times and officially covered 458 different times by various artists. The likes of Patsy Cline, Elvis, Ella Fitzgerald, and more have all lent their unique takes to the song. It’s still one of the most well-known classic country songs to date.

2. “Crazy” by Patsy Cline

This Patsy Cline classic was released in 1961 and is considered one of her most career-defining songs. It’s been adapted 11 times and covered 372 times. The song itself was written by none other than Willie Nelson, and this particular songwriting credit helped popularize Nelson in the country music industry.

3. “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” by Hank Williams

This heartwrenching ballad is one of the most well-known country songs today, and also one of the most covered country songs to date. Recorded as a B-side back in 1949, this Hank Williams classic has been adapted eight times and covered 330 times. The song became very popular after The King himself, Elvis Presley, covered the track in 1973. It’s an incredibly relatable song with a catchy tune, and that’s a recipe for success when it comes to country songs.

4. “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver

Who hasn’t drunkenly belted this 1971 classic at karaoke at least once in their lives? This John Denver hit was the song that put his name on the map. It also became a hit when Olivia Newton-John covered the song in 1973. Beloved late Hawaiian vocalist Israel Kamakawiwo’ole also famously sang his own version of the song. It’s stood the test of time and has been covered 325 times.

