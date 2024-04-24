Ashley McBryde’s Spot-on Patsy Cline Tribute Has Fans Doing a Double Take: “That’s the Closest to Patsy’s Voice I’ve Ever Heard”

After more than a decade of hustling on the Nashville music scene, Ashley McBryde broke through in 2018 with her debut album, Girl Going Nowhere. Her trademark raw honesty is ever-present in songs like “One Night Standards” and “The Devil I Know.” But the Arkansas native owes her success to her vocal prowess as much as her sharp songwriting capabilities. The three-time Academy of Country Music Award winner recently proved that when she took on Patsy Cline’s 1963 hit.

Videos by American Songwriter

See Ashley McBryde Cover Patsy Cline

McBryde joined a dazzling array of country artists, including Tanya Tucker and Wynonna, in honoring the late Patsy Cline at the Ryman Auditorium. The “Brenda Put Your Bra On” singer took on Cline’s “Leavin’ On Your Mind” for Walkin’ After Midnight: An All-Star Tribute To Patsy Cline.

[RELATED: Ashley McBryde Opens Up About Her Relationship with Wynonna Judd: “She Might Be Angelic”]

McBryde hit every note perfectly: Tell me now, get it over / Hurt me now, get it over / If you got leavin’ on your mind.

Social media users enthusiastically praised McBryde’s performance. “That’s the closest to Patsy’s voice I’ve ever heard,” one TikTok user commented. Another fan agreed, adding that “Patsy would be so proud.”

Still another commenter pointed out McBryde’s dual threat as a singer and songwriter. “There are few great singers today, but most can’t write like her AND sing like this,” they wrote. “So lucky to get to hear artistry like hers.”

Time is Running Out on ‘The Devil You Know’ Tour

Only a handful of opportunities remain to catch McBryde on her The Devil I Know Tour. The second wraps up June 15 in La Vista, Nebraska.

The “Light On in the Kitchen” singer recently took to social media to express her gratitude for the fans packing the seats at her show. “We feel SO MUCH love when we are on stage,” she wrote April 15 on X/Twitter.

We feel SO MUCH love when we are on stage. Today we are especially thankful to our young listeners in the crowd. Thank you for bringing them to see live music. When you let them stand in that pit, they’ll want to stand on a stage someday. And that’s the fire I’m tryna light. We… pic.twitter.com/YscAoPmOm2 — Ashley McBryde (@AshleyMcBryde) April 15, 2024

McBryde directed this particular message to her young fans. “Thank you for bringing them to see live music,” she wrote. “When you let them stand in that pit, they’ll want to stand on a stage someday. And that’s the fire I’m tryna light. We see you, we hear you and thank you.”

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images