4 of the Most Heartbreaking Duets in Country Music From the 1980s

Few genres have duets as much as country music does. For decades, numerous artists in country music have shared their talents with someone else. The end result is often big hits for both of them. There are certainly plenty of duets that are love songs, especially in the 1980s. But the decade also has several sad duets as well.

We found four of the most heartbreaking duets in country music from the 1980s.

“Don’t Fall In Love With A Dreamer” by Kenny Rogers and Kim Carnes

Kenny Rogers and Kim Carnes teamed up for “Don’t Fall In Love With A Dreamer” in 1980, for Rogers’ Gideon album. Written by Carnes and David Ellington, the song cautions against falling in love with someone who is bound to leave.

“Don’t fall in love with a dreamer,” Rogers and Carnes sing together. “‘Cause he’ll always take you in / Just when you think you’ve really changed him / He’ll leave you again / Don’t you fall in love with a dreamer / ‘Cause he’ll break you every time / Put out the light and just hold on / Before we say goodbye.”

Not only did Carnes and Ellington write “Don’t Fall In Love With A Dreamer”, but they wrote all 12 songs on Gideon, together.

“If It Weren’t For Him” by Vince Gill and Rosanne Cash

“If It Weren’t For Him” is the debut single from Vince Gill‘s first full-length album, The Things That Matter. Gill and Cash are also the writers of the song, out in 1985.

The song is about two people who love each other, but can’t seem to make it work, no matter how hard they try. “If It Weren’t For Him” says in part, “So many times I dreamed I had her / I call her name when I lay down / Still I can’t learn to live without / Her jealous heart is all I found.”

“If It Weren’t For Him” became Gill’s first Top 10 single of his entire career.

“Making Believe” by Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn

“Making Believe” is the last single Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn released together. The title track of their final album of new material together, the heartbreaking song is written by Jimmy Work.

“Can’t hold you close when you’re not with me,” the sad tune says. “You’re somebody’s, love you’ll never be mine / Making believe, I’ll spend my lifetime / Loving you and making believe.”

“Put It Off Until Tomorrow” by Dolly Parton and Kris Kristofferson

Dolly Parton and Parton’s uncle, Bill Owens penned “Put It Off Until Tomorrow”, which Parton sings with Kristofferson. The song is from The Winning Hand, a compilation album by Parton, Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, and Brenda Lee.

“Put It Off Until Tomorrow” is about knowing the end of a relationship is coming, but not yet ready to say goodbye. Together, Parton and Kristofferson sing lines like, “You’ve hurt me enough today I can’t believe the words you say / I must accept the fact you won’t be coming back / So please stay just one more day / Loneliness isn’t far away / Put it off until tomorrow / Oh, you’ve hurt me enough today.”

“Put It Off Until Tomorrow” later won the BMI Award for Song of the Year.

