4 Power Pop Hits From the 1980s From Decidedly Non-Power Pop Artists

Throughout the 70s, bands like Badfinger, The Raspberries, and Cheap Trick wore their power pop credentials proudly. But when the 80s dawned, the genre didn’t boast quite as many acts dedicated to it. But power pop still sustained. These four songs from the 80s prove it. And they came from acts you wouldn’t normally associate with the style.

“If I’d Been The One” by 38 Special

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38 Special held the banner down for Southern Rock in the 80s at a time when not many other bands were doing so. But the band also showed smart pop sense. They collaborated with Jim Peterik of Survivor on hits like “Hold On Loosely” and “Caught Up In You”. “If I’d Been The One” manages to keep the band’s regional reputation afloat thanks to the slight twang in Don Barnes’ lead vocals. But beyond that, the tightness of the rhythm section and the buoyancy of the melody keep it in the power pop lane. The song, which was written by band members Barnes, Jeff Carlisi, and Donnie Van Zant, along with their stage manager Larry Steele, hit the Top 20 in 1983.

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“She Don’t Know Me” by Bon Jovi

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When “Runaway”, which Jon Bon Jovi recorded with the help of some studio pros, became a hit, a band quickly came together around him. But they didn’t really have much time to define their sound on the Bon Jovi album, released in 1984. “She Don’t Know Me” was chosen as the second single from the record, and it just missed the Top 40. Unlike the glammy sound of their future hits, the track definitely shares a lot in common with the tight lines of power pop. That makes more sense when you consider that Mark Avsec, who worked with power popper Donnie Iris in both Wild Cherry and Donnie Iris & The Cruisers, wrote the song. The song was covered a few times before Bon Jovi got around to it.

“All I Need Is A Miracle” by Mike + The Mechanics

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Mike + The Mechanics formed out of Mike Rutherford’s desire to keep busy in between Genesis projects. By that time, his day job band had tightened things up and was more of a pop outfit. But for much of their careers, they plied their trade in the wilds of the prog rock scene. When Mike + The Mechanics debuted with the sci-fi-tinged single “Silent Running”, it seemed like they’d be leaning into the prog. But then came “All I Need Is A Miracle”. Written by Rutherford and Christopher Neil, the song features plentiful synths. They’re used in the service of a deeply melodic song that builds to an effervescent chorus. Certainly a surprise, but a well-executed one for sure.

“I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man” by Prince

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Prince proved time and again that his musical talents knew no bounds. He also proved that he was up for anything when it came to genre forays. You could argue that he’d ventured close to power pop before in his catalog, with songs like “When U Were Mine” and “Take Me With U” being good examples. But “I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man”, found on the Sign O’ The Times album, is probably the purest distillation of his power pop tendencies. Of course, he does get away with a lengthy guitar solo in the middle. But that’s only after he’s established the bouncy tune and the propulsive pace that makes the song such a thriller.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)