4 Really Good Country Songs From 1970 That Almost Everyone Has Forgotten About

The 1970s were a great time in country music. Beginning in 1970, the decade saw the release of some of country music’s biggest classics. These four country songs were released in 1970, at the start of the decade. They are also all really good songs, even though most people have by now forgotten about them.

Videos by American Songwriter

“He Loves Me All The Way” by Tammy Wynette

“He Loves Me All The Way” is the only single released from Tammy Wynette’s Tammy’s Touch album. The song is one of Wynette’s many No. 1 singles, although it isn’t as popular as some of he rother songs, like “Stand By Your Man” or “‘Til I Can Make It On My Own.”

Still, “He Loves Me All The Way” is a classic country hit. Written by Billy Sherrill, Norro Wilson, and Carmol Taylor, the song says, “When he loves me, he really loves me / There’s nothing left for me to say / Oh when he loves me, he really loves me / He loved me all the way.”

“I Can’t Believe That You’ve Stopped Loving Me” by Charley Pride

Charley Pride had three No. 1 singles in 1970, including “I Can’t Believe That You’ve Stopped Loving Me.” On Pride’s From Me to You record, “I Can’t Believe That You’ve Stopped Loving Me” is written bt Dallas Frazier and A.L. “Doodle” Owens.

“I Can’t Believe That You’ve Stopped Loving Me” says, “I can’t believe that you’ve stopped loving me / It’s too much for me to understand / How can anything so real become a dream / I can’t believe that you’ve stopped loving me.”

“Joshua” by Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton has so many hit singles, it’s hard to keep track of them all. Amid songs like “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” are plenty of other great hits, including “Joshua“. The title track of Parton’s seventh studio album, Parton wrote “Joshua” by herself. The song is inspired by real-life men Parton knew growing up in East Tennessee.

“I based the character on two or three mountain men I knew as a kid, reclusive people who lived alone way back in the mountains,” Parton says in her 2020 book, Songteller. “I just kind of built the story around them.”

“You Wanna Give Me A Lift” by Loretta Lynn

“You Wanna Give Me A Lift” is on Loretta Lynn’s compilation Loretta Lynn Writes ‘Em & Sings ‘Em record. It’s the only song on the project that Lynn didn’t write by herself, composing this one with her sister, Peggy Sue Wells.

The song shows off Lynn’s feisty and humorous side. “You Wanna Give Me A Lift” says, “You wanna give me a lift but this ol’ gal ain’t a goin’ that far / I’m a little bit warm but that don’t mean I’m on fire / You wanna take me for a ride in the back seat of your car / You wanna give me a lift but this ol’ gal ain’t a goin’ that far.“

“You Wanna Give Me A Lift” came out right before Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter” single.



Photo by David Redfern/Redferns