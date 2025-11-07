3 Classic Rock Albums From the 1980s That Simply Don’t Get Enough Praise

Folks often remember the 1980s as the decade full of glam rock, hair metal, synth-pop, and other ornate genres of music that contrasted sharply with the down-to-earth simplicity of the 1970s. Indeed, the 1970s are surely the premier era for easygoing classic rock.

But don’t count out the 1980s just yet. Here are three great classic rock albums from the decade that simply don’t get enough praise.

‘Scarecrow’ by John Mellencamp

Many people have a somewhat unfair view of John Mellencamp, seeing him as Bruce Springsteen 2.0. On the contrary, many fans view him as his own man, his own musician, and a mighty fine one at that. During the 1980s, Mellencamp was certainly the No. 2 when it came to gritty and blue-collar inspired rock ‘n’ roll, and consequently, his 1985 album Scarecrow simply doesn’t receive enough praise.

Released in 1985, John Mellencamp’s eighth studio album became a hit across the United States, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Don’t get us wrong—the album was, and to a certain degree still is, popular—but, as mentioned previously, it takes a back seat when talking about the Heartland classic rock of the 1980s.

‘Gaucho’ by Steely Dan

The height of Steely Dan‘s powers was in the late 1970s, but they had a pretty great run in the year of 1980 with their seventh studio album, Gaucho. Released in November, this classic yacht rock album hosts staples such as “Hey Nineteen”, “Time Out Of Mind”, and “Glamour Profession”.

Following its release, the album peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200. Furthermore, “Hey Nineteen” hit No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and “Time Out of Mind” cracked the Top 40. At the time of its release, it was a sensation, but as time has passed, it seems this album’s luster has become a bit dull, but it certainly deserves to be refurbished.

‘Sandinista!‘ by The Clash

The peak of The Clash‘s career was arguably between 1979 and 1982, and during those years, their most well-known album was London Calling. For context, London Calling peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard 200. Their follow-up album, Sandista! peaked at No. 24, but for some reason, London Calling is the premier album from the Clash that the masses remember.

London Calling deserves all the attention it gets, but Sandista! deserves to get more attention than it does. The 1980 album features classic rock anthems such as “The Magnificent Seven,” “The Call Up,” and “Hitsville UK”. Before you decide to start and stop listening to The Clash with London Calling, consider trying out this gem.

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns