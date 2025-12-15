4 Rock Songs From 1972 That Inspired 70s Kids To Pick up the Guitar

Back in 1972, a ton of amazing rock songs first hit the radio, and more than a few of them inspired younger listeners to take the plunge and buy a guitar of their own. If you were a 70s kid, the following jams are definitely buried somewhere in your subconscious.

“Tumbling Dice” by The Rolling Stones

That tonally gorgeous guitar riff really carries The Rolling Stones’ bluesy 1972 song “Tumbling Dice”. And I’m sure it encouraged more than a few young listeners to learn how to play blues guitar. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards really popped off when they wrote this rock and roll classic, and “Tumbling Dice” remains well-known for its addictive grooves and somewhat unconventional tempo.

“Supernaut” by Black Sabbath

That very Tony Iommi introductory fuzzy, crunchy guitar riff that kicks off “Supernaut” is as memorable as it gets. And it really carries the song. Admittedly, I’m not the world’s biggest Black Sabbath fan or listener. But when it comes to the album Vol. 4, this is the song that I remember way more than the rest. And that guitar solo? Come on! A lot of baby metalheads heard this track in 1972 and promptly decided to start their own band, I’m sure.

“School’s Out” by Alice Cooper

“School’s Out” by Alice Cooper was quite a hefty hit for the shock rocker. It peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1972. A glam rock classic with a bluesy riff, this song was obviously quite popular with young delinquents of the era who really didn’t want to go back to school. And Glen Buxton goes wild with the guitar on this track, complete with feedback-laden solos and a killer riff that carries the whole of the song.

“Heart Of Gold” by Neil Young

“Heart Of Gold” by Neil Young is a stark divergence from the hard rock and heavy metal that make up the rest of this list. Regardless, this folk-rock tune is one of Neil Young’s most influential songs from 1972, and it definitely influenced some young listeners to pick up the acoustic guitar and start writing. This is one of those soft, country-rock classics that, once it comes on, you feel compelled to listen to it in its entirety.

