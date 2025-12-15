Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (December 15, 2025)?

The stage is set for the season 28 finale of The Voice. Over the last few months, aspiring artists battled for a chance at stardom. And now, the only thing between them and stardom is a single performance. Alongside the singers, Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg also hope to bring home a win. With the finale only a few hours away, here are all the details about when and where to watch The Voice.

Videos by American Songwriter

As many might already know from the first paragraph – there is a new episode of The Voice airing tonight. But unlike other episodes, tonight’s broadcast marks the beginning of the finale. Looking at the schedule, Part One of the season finale will kick off tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. And like the earlier episodes, the show reverted to its two-hour shows.

That’s right – while The Voice needed to make a scheduling change due to the NBA season, the show will feature two hours of performances and a few special guests. As for the contestants who made it into the finale, they include Aubrey Nicole, Aiden Ross, Jazz McKenzie, and Ralph Edwards.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Coach Reveals He Is Working on “A Love Letter to Country Music”]

How To Vote During Season 28 Finale Of ‘The Voice’

While the contestants will have to wait until Tuesday to hear Carson Daly announce the winner, DEK of Hearts has already won. Well, not season 28. But thanks to gaining a Mic Drop and fan votes, DEK of Hearts will perform during the Rose Parade.

The season finale promises a few surprises as only four finalists have been announced. With each coach having a singer, fans have the chance to vote for two other contestants to make it into the finale. The remaining two contestants will be announced during tonight’s episode.

After the final performance of the night, The Voice will turn to fans to cast their vote for their favorite singer. With fans now having the power, the coaches can only sit back and hope they made the right decision. While every single vote counts, fans can support their favorite singer by casting their vote at NBC.com/VoiceVote. The Voice app also provides fans with a way to vote for who they believe should be the next winner.

Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. And if you happen to forget, each new episode is available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Art Streiber/NBC via Getty Images)