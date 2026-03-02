4 Rock Songs Where the Lead Singer Is Not the Main Character

There are some songs where the lead singer is not the actual lead. These types of songs can favor production, instrumentation, or guest vocalists over the person who typically has the spotlight. The four rock songs below do not place the onus on the singer. Instead, these tracks favor another, unconventional aspect.

“Gimme Shelter” by The Rolling Stones

Mick Jagger is not the main character of this song from The Rolling Stones. Instead, the spotlight is put on gospel singer Merry Clayton. Her vocals shred the heart of every listener as she belts the ending of this rock classic. It’s difficult to pay attention to Jagger when you have Clayton’s high-flying vocals obliterating the competition.

Jagger isn’t even second to Clayton. Keith Richards’ opening guitar riff is the next star of this track. It’s instantly recognizable and gives this song its backbone. Unfortunately for Jagger, this song isn’t his starring show.

“Baba O’Riley” by The Who

The synth line in The Who’s “Baba O’Riley” undoubtedly steals the show from any other instrumentation or vocals in this song. The synth tone is the identity of this song. It’s what listeners first think of when it comes to this song and what sticks in their minds long after it’s over.

This song is a balanced effort from the whole band, but Pete Townshend’s synth playing is the standout overall.

“Last Nite” by The Strokes

The guitar playing in The Strokes’ “Last Nite” is repetitive and near-drone. Nevertheless, it’s the backbone of this hit. It’s the thing that gives this song personality and swagger. The Strokes proved they were oh-so-cool by playing this uncaring, simple guitar riff.

The vocal in this song is memorable, but it’s the riff that made this song famous.

“Day Tripper” by The Beatles

The Beatles’ “Day Tripper” features an opening riff that somehow upstaged the vocal talents of John Lennon and Paul McCartney. It’s the thing that sets the tone for the rest of the song and helped make it one of the most famous songs in The Beatles’ discography.

This song is a testament to The Beatles’ instrumental prowess. While some people could’ve chalked them up to teen pop sensations, songs like “Day Tripper” remind us that they were never just run-of-the-mill. They were always smart and captivating musicians.

