3 One-Word Classic Rock Songs From 1994 That Are Just So Nostalgic

What’s the best decade for rock music ever? While the 1960s and 1970s get all the love when it comes to classic rock tunes, the 1990s would like the world to know that they have something to say about the greatest rock decade of all time, too.

Videos by American Songwriter

Indeed, when it comes to buzzy guitars and heavy drum beats, the 1990s may be able to claim they own the scene. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. These are three one-word classic rock songs from 1994 that are both so good and so nostalgic.

“Zombie” by The Cranberries from ‘No Need To Argue’ (1994)

There’s nothing quite like a great anti-war song, is there? Well, the Irish rock band The Cranberries knew the power of music and they used that power to decry violence in their homeland. The lengthy and bloody battle known as “The Troubles” took many lives in Ireland and this 1994 song, which has since garnered billions of streams online, told about the devastation the conflict brought to everyday people. War is awful, The Cranberries knew it.

“Longview” by Green Day from ‘Dookie’ (1994)

The rock band Green Day has probably done more with power chords than any other rock group in history. The punk rock band’s brand of chunking electric guitar music has captivated millions. It’s so simple, in a way, that they often bring fans up on stage to stand in for the band members and play the tunes. But it all started for Green Day with their debut LP, Dookie, which included the now-nostalgic song “Longview”. It’s catchy, simple, and perfect.

“Hallelujah” by Jeff Buckley from ‘Grace’ (1994)

While Jeff Buckley didn’t write “Hallelujah”, he sure made the Leonard Cohen-penned track his own. While Cohen was known for his sublime lyricism and his sense of the spiritual, it was Buckley who lent his divine voice to the song, breathing a beautiful new life into the track about the glory that comes from love. Buckley, with his earnest emotion, likely lifted off the ground like a ghost when he recorded this one.

Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images