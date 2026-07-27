4 Songs Every 70s Kid Heard While Riding in the Family Car to School Each Morning

If you were a 70s kid, chances are you got to listen to a ton of great songs on the car radio on the way to school. And I bet at least one of the following four tunes will take you straight back to your childhood.

“Dancing Queen” by ABBA from ‘Arrival’ (1976)

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How about a little bit of disco? This iconic tune from ABBA was inescapable on the radio, so I’m going to assume you heard it at least a few times on your way to school.

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“Dancing Queen” by ABBA was a No. 1 hit across the board, topping the charts in the US, Canada, UK, Sweden, and elsewhere.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen from ‘A Night At The Opera’ (1975)

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When this song came on the radio on the way to school, did you and your siblings decide to annoy your parents to death by attempting to harmonize with it? That’s probably not that original of an experience. “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen is still one of the most fun songs to sing along to, and it’s over half a century old now. That’s an enduring hit if I’ve ever heard one.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen remains the band’s most famous song, and it was quite a hit in 1975. This prog-rock operatic classic peaked at No. 9 in the US and No. 1 in the UK.

“Hotel California” by Eagles from ‘Hotel California’ (1977)

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Remember listening to this song as a kid and getting low-key scared? No? Just me? Either way, “Hotel California” by Eagles was a smash hit back in 1977, and it’s been virtually inescapable on classic rock radio ever since.

This spooky storytelling rock song from Eagles was quite popular back in 1977. It peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and reached the Top 10 almost everywhere else.

“Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac from ‘Rumours’ (1976)

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If you had a really cool mom in the 1970s, you probably got to listen to quite a bit of Fleetwood Mac on the radio on the way to school. This entry on our list of songs that 70s kid listeners likely listened to on the way to school is just one of several songs from Rumours that could have made it to this list. “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac was one of the most successful singles from that very album, in fact. It peaked at No. 10 on the Hot 100 chart.

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