4 Songs From 1970 That Were Euphoric To Listen to for the First Time

Have you ever thought of how wonderful it would be to listen to your favorite song for the very first time again? Sadly, that’s impossible. But revisiting one’s favorites is good for the soul, either way. Let’s take a look at just a few songs from the year 1970 that were (and still are, for the youngins) quite euphoric to hear for the very first time.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Diana Ross

This song might be a cover of a Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell tune from 1967, but nobody does it quite like Diana Ross. Gaye and Terrell’s version was a No. 19 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, but Ross’s 1970 version of this addictive, high-energy tune was a No. 1 hit across the board in the US, and charted similarly well overseas.

“Spirit In The Sky” by Norman Greenbaum

Now this is one of the most euphoric songs of the 1970s. Though, this amazing one-hit wonder was technically released in December 1969. But, since it became a megahit in 1970, I’ll go ahead and include it on this list.

“Spirit In The Sky” has always sounded like the 1970s to me, a beautiful and eclectic piece of music that embodies so much of what music was like at the time. It’s a little bit psych-rock, a little bit gospel, a little bit boogie rock, and all-around an amazing song. I can’t believe Norman Greenbaum never scored another hit, but maybe “Spirit In The Sky” was just too good a song to beat with follow-ups.

“Instant Karma!” by John Lennon

This song is loved by many John Lennon fans, and I can certainly see why. This single is one of Lennon’s earliest solo releases and even competed with “Let It Be” by his former band, The Beatles, in 1970. The Phil Spector-produced work was just a preview of what Lennon would continue to do in the 1970s, and it’s the kind of song that you can easily get lost in.

“Let It Be” by The Beatles

This isn’t just one of the biggest and most euphoric songs of 1970. It’s also one of the biggest songs of the 20th century. The title track to The Beatles’ final album before breaking up has stood the test of time in a way that most musicians can only dream of. The Fab Four’s legacy lives on in countless songs from the 1960s. But there’s something about “Let It Be” that just changed people when they first heard it.

Photo by Hans J. Hoffmann/ullstein bild via Getty Images