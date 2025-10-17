“It Was the First Time I Really Cared About Something”: Behind the Tyler Childers Lyrics That Helped Jelly Roll Realize Bunnie Xo Was the One

As Jelly Roll continued to expand his career in the music industry, the country singer also found his personal life on the rise. Back in 2015, he met his future wife, Bunnie Xo, for the first time. Just a year later, they ended up together. And that same year, they walked down the aisle. Having been together for over a decade, Jelly Roll recently opened up about the ups and downs of marriage and how Tyler Childers helped remind him how special Bunnie Xo was.

With music having the power to heal, inspire, and bring people together, Jelly Roll looked back on his relationship with Bunnie Xo and how Childers’ “Feathered Indians” played a crucial part in his life. While spending time with Big Mike, Mike Majlak, and Nick Nayersina, the country singer revealed, “That line ‘up ’til now, there ain’t been nothing / that I couldn’t leave behind,’ was like the first time I met a woman that when I was really fixing; I thought I was going to lose her forever. It was the first time I really cared about something. I was like, ‘No, no, no.’”

Not wanting to lose what he and Bunnie Xo had, Jelly Roll did whatever it took to keep their love strong. And for the country star, it was the first time he felt like fighting for something. “I never felt that way. Like, I wanted to do whatever it took to repair and reconcile, where normally I was looking for a reason to run. I was looking for a reason to run, not a reason to repair, if you know what I mean. Normally, I was creating conflict in relationships to try and get out of them…”

Bunnie Xo Reveals Where Jelly Roll Proposed To Her

Keeping his marriage at the forefront, Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo soon became a power couple within country music and the entertainment industry. Never shying away from the truth, Jelly Roll called it one of the best investments of his life. “I look as time that I spend with her as like investing time, like I’m investing equity in my marriage. And there is no better investment in my life than my marriage.”

As for Bunnie Xo, she never forgot the spark that led to their lasting marriage. She promised, “Our chemistry was undeniable. We couldn’t keep our hands off of each other, and from then on out, we haven’t left each other’s sides.”

With Bunnie Xo knowing their love was special, she explained how he proposed just a month later. “He proposed to me on stage at a Deftones concert in Las Vegas. How f***** rock and roll is that?”

From concerts to the spotlight of fame, their story remains rooted in loyalty, laughter, and music. And while a Childers lyric may have sparked Jelly Roll’s realization years ago, it’s the life they’ve built together that keeps the song playing.

